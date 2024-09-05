Fernando Alonso said Aston Martin have a “zero discount” policy when it comes to their company cars, joking “they don’t give me anything for free.”

Alonso took delivery of an Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar this week, the near-1200bhp machine with an Adrian Newey design imprint, the project having taken place while Aston Martin were title sponsors of Red Bull – but the two-time World Champion revealed he paid full price for the car.

Fernando Alonso reveals ‘zero discount’ policy at Aston Martin

Given Alonso is one of the most successful drivers Formula 1 has ever had, along with its longest-serving driver with the most race starts in history, he has had his fair share of different contracts over time, and he joked he was “surprised” to hear that there would be no discount on any Aston Martin products when negotiating with team owner Lawrence Stroll.

Given he is on the payroll, Alonso admitted to GQ last year that he probably “took it for granted” that some kind of discount would be coming his way after ordering his Valkyrie, which retails at around $3.5million and only 150 of which are being made in total – but he took delivery and said it was “hard to put into words how much I have been looking forward to this day.”

When the subject of discounts came up recently, though, he admitted his initial ‘surprise’ at there not being one available to him.

“We always go with Aston Martin,” Alonso told DAZN Spain when asked how he travels to each circuit.

“They don’t give me anything for free [laughs]. They lend it to me and at the end of the year, they take it back.

“I was always surprised because I negotiated with Lawrence, I asked him what discounts we Aston Martin employees or drivers got and he said: ‘None, why?’ To pay like everyone else, zero discount.”

When asked about his relationship with his boss, Alonso has been full of praise for how he has invested in the team as they look to turn themselves into title contenders in the coming years, alongside the Spanish driver taking on a dual role of ‘big brother’ to team-mate Lance Stroll in the sister car.

Replying to a question on how he is getting on with the Aston Martin owner, the two-time World Champion replied: “Very good. Of course he is a very important person and a successful businessman, but at the same time he has a big heart and an unbridled passion for racing.

“For me Lance is like a little brother, so Lawrence I think sees me not only as an Aston Martin driver but also as a right-hand man for Lance. It’s more of a family relationship.”

