It was only the first day of track action in F1 2025 and Fernando Alonso has already had enough of talking about practice.

So much so that the Aston Martin driver made it crystal clear that he will have zero to say after practice sessions for the rest of the season, as he set the tone in a rather blunt manner.

Don’t talk to Fernando Alonso about F1 practice!

F1 2025 officially got underway on Friday in Melbourne, as the first two practice sessions ahead of the Australian Grand Prix took place.

For Alonso in the Aston Martin AMR25, it was a rather low key day, as he finished the opening hour P8 and dropped to P13 after the second session.

From there, drivers head to the media pen to discuss their day at the wheel, but Alonso was in no mood for discussions, and made that quite clear.

Asked what he had learned on this opening Friday, Alonso came back with: “Nothing, and if I learn something, I will not tell you.

“We come here because it’s mandatory, but there is nothing really to talk about. We just jump out of the car and as usual, it will be 24 Fridays like now that you can ask anything, I will not answer.

“I need to review everything now with my team and privately discuss what we did today. We did laps. The car goes. Engine is alive. Brakes are okay. Gearbox is changing gears up and down.”

Alonso’s team-mate Lance Stroll was also giving very little away when the media caught up with him after FP2 in Melbourne.

Pointed out that he made the top 10 in both sessions, Stroll was asked whether it feels like he has a top 10 car underneath him in the Aston Martin AMR25.

“I mean, it’s just practice,” he replied. “So I haven’t looked at the long run paces and stuff.

“Some stuff to work on and see tomorrow.”

Asked if the balance in the AMR25 felt good and as expected from the get-go, Stroll replied: “Yeah, some corners better than other corners. Just stuff to work on like that here.”

F1 2025 marks the third year for Aston Martin with the driver pairing of two-time World Champion Alonso alongside Stroll.

