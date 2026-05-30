Jenson Button has backed Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso for another tilt at the Indianapolis 500, saying “he absolutely has a chance” if he decides to enter again.

Button replaced his former teammate for a one-off return to McLaren at the 2017 Monaco Grand Prix, while Alonso took to the world-famous oval for the first time.

Fernando Alonso backed for another Indianapolis 500 attempt

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Alonso ran among the leaders during his first attempt at sealing motorsport’s Triple Crown, having earned victory in Monaco and the 24 Hours of Le Mans previously.

However, an engine issue put paid to his victory hopes that year having led for 27 laps during his maiden Indy 500.

Two further entries followed in 2019 and 2020, with Alonso failing to qualify and finishing 21st respectively, finishing 13th in the fearsome Dakar Rally in between.

Should he try again at winning the final leg of the Triple Crown, with Graham Hill still the only driver to have won all three iconic races, Button would not count him out around the Brickyard.

“The Monaco Grand Prix is part of the motorsport Triple Crown alongside the 24 Hours of Le Mans and the Indy 500. I’ve completed one leg but I don’t envisage getting all three,” Button wrote in his Jenson’s Journal column on Aston Martin’s official website.

“I’ve had a couple of attempts at Le Mans, but winning there hasn’t quite happened.

“I’d love to drive the Aston Martin Valkyrie around Le Mans one day though. Perhaps we can make it happen. It would be my chance to finally drive an Adrian Newey-designed car.

“As for the Indy 500? I’ve got huge respect for those drivers but that’s not for me.

“Fernando probably has the best shot of anyone at completing the Triple Crown because he’s already won Monaco and Le Mans, and he’s come close at Indy, having led there. If he wants another go at it, he absolutely has a chance.”

As for Alonso himself, he is still looking to concentrate on helping Aston Martin turn around its fortunes in Formula 1 after a difficult start to the season.

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Asked about the prospect of heading back to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in future at the Canadian Grand Prix, Alonso simply replied: “It is not a priority at the moment.”

Felix Rosenqvist took a dramatic victory at this year’s Indy 500, overhauling both Marcus Armstrong and David Malukas on the final lap, with the gap of 0.023s at the line being the closest finish in the race’s history.

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