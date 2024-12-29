Fernando Alonso picks ‘the best’ F1 2025 rookie with huge grid change coming

Fernando Alonso has firmly stated Gabriel Bortoleto is “the best” of the incoming rookie class in Formula 1 next season.

Bortoleto is one of six drivers on the F1 2025 grid who did not start the 2024 season, four of which making the step up from Formula 2 – with the Brazilian having been crowned champion in the highly competitive series in 2024.

Fernando Alonso dubs Gabriel Bortoleto 'the best' F1 2025 rookie

Bortoleto is signed to Alonso’s management agency, meaning the unusual situation of both manager and client will be racing against each other on the Formula 1 grid next season, but the Aston Martin driver is of the firm belief that the incoming Sauber driver is the best of all the young talents to be stepping up.

Bortoleto beat new VCARB driver Isack Hadjar to the title this season, with the other rookies for next season coming at Mercedes, who promoted Kimi Antonelli to partner George Russell after a single season in Formula 2 after bypassing the F3 category, Oliver Bearman joins Haas to partner Esteban Ocon, while Jack Doohan steps up from his Alpine reserve role to a race seat for 2025.

Liam Lawson has also been promoted to Red Bull after stepping in at VCARB for the final part of the season, meaning the grid will be significantly less experienced at the top level overall next season.

How is the F1 2025 grid going to look?

But when discussing Bortoleto’s Formula 2 title victory, Alonso was keen to expand on the achievements he has already made to reach this point – and even if Sauber do not produce a competitive car in 2025, he believes “he’s better than” the other rookies regardless.

The two-time World Champion said to media including PlanetF1.com: “I mean, [Bortoleto] is the best. Nothing really I can add.

“You know, he was in his rookie season in F3: Champion. He was in his rookie season in F2: Champion.

“I know there are a lot of talks about the young generation, a lot of rookies also next year. Very talented, all of them, but the best is Gabriel.

“It shows on track with the same cars. Obviously next year he will not have the maybe the same car as some of the rookies, but I hope the people does not forget that he’s better than them, and he was, and he will [be].”

