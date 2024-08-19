Fernando Alonso is the “victim” in Aston Martin’s F1 2024 story, that’s according to Tom Coronel who feels he’s been let down by the team losing ground to the top teams.

Last season Aston Martin and Alonso were the stars of the show as the Spaniard raced to eight podium results on his way to fourth place in the Drivers’ standings.

A Fernando Alonso title fight would’ve been a ‘serious box office hit’

It was his best showing in Formula 1 since his runner-up result with Ferrari back in 2013, after which he joined McLaren in a wretched four-year run before quitting Formula 1 – only to return with Alpine in 2021.

Swapping to Aston Martin last season heralded the return of Alonso and reignited the dream of his elusive 33rd Grand Prix victory.

But a year later that dream has faded, at least for now, with Alonso and Aston Martin struggling to score points, never mind podiums or victories, with the double World Champion on 49 points to his team-mate Lance Stroll’s 24.

Coronel believes the responsibility for that rests with Aston Martin, who have not kept pace with Formula 1’s frontrunners.

“If Steven Spielberg had been the director of this film, he would have let Alonso compete for the World title,” the Dutch racing driver told Formule 1 Magazine. “Then the circle would have been complete and it would have become a serious box office hit.

“But the reality is different.

“Aston Martin has lost ground compared to the top teams. And Alonso is the victim of that.”

The Spaniard though, is still Aston Martin’s leading driver in a season in which he is scoring “much better than his team-mate”. But that has Coronel questioning team owner Lawrence Stroll’s decision to continue with his son, Lance.

“On the one hand you say Lawrence Stroll is a smart businessman who coordinates and arranges everything down to the last detail,” he says.

“On the other hand I think you are asking for problems, because you chose the second driver, your own son.

“Alonso has more than twice as many points as Lance Stroll, that says a lot. But he also makes mistakes, although not as many as the team he drives for.”

Alonso, who recently turned 43, will continue with Aston Martin next season having signed a new deal earlier this year. Stroll will yet again be his team-mate.

However, that, it’s being reported, could change in 2026 with Aston Martin making a play for Max Verstappen to become Alonso’s team-mate. If that happens, Stroll will be moved to Aston Martin’s World Endurance Championship programme.

