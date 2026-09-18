Fernando Alonso has further added to his stunning car collection with the purchase of a true powerhouse supercar.

Alonso was seen taking delivery of his Bugatti Veyron 16.4 Grand Sport Vitesse, a unique machine which wows in an aluminum body with a pristine red interior. It has been described as the most expensive Bugatti Veyron ever, with a reported price tag exceeding $5 million.

Fernando Alonso adds most expensive Bugatti Veyron to collection

An Instagram clip captured the moment that Alonso collected his eye-catching new purchase in Monaco.

Several interested bystanders watched the two-time world champion drive away in this stunning machine.

Alonso was later filmed at the wheel of his new purchase, emerging from the tunnel which is very familiar to Formula 1 fans. It is an iconic feature of the Monte Carlo circuit.

Alonso’s remarkable Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse is capped at a top speed of 233 mph on public roads. It achieved a record average top speed 254.04 mph during an April 2013 test.

0–62 mph takes just 2.6 seconds. Its 8-liter quad-turbocharged W16 engine is capable of producing 1,183 bhp.

With this purchase, Alonso has added a new centrepiece to what is already an extremely impressive collection.

Earlier this year, the two-time world champion took delivery of a bespoke Pagani Zonda 760 Roadster Diamante Verde. He was reported to have paid in the region of €10 million for this striking Zonda, roughly $11.7 million.

A Mercedes CLK GTR, worth $10 million, and a $3.5 million Aston Martin Valkyrie also feature within Alonso’s stunning car collection.

His latest splashing of the cash comes at a time where he is weighing up whether or not to continue racing into F1 2027.

The 45-year-old Spaniard has shown no obvious signs of losing performance.

The F1 2026 struggles of Aston Martin and Honda are not Alonso’s key consideration in his F1 career decision. Instead it is his enjoyment of the sport.

Alonso has been a consistent critic of the F1 2026 engine formula with its near-50/50 electric and internal combustion engine split.

An F1 2027 tweak is coming, more in favour of ICE power, though the Oviedo-native has suggested that he wants to see a further step.

FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem had express his desire to speak with Alonso, in an effort to prevent him from retiring at the end of F1 2026. Ben Sulayem has declared that V8 engines, running on sustainable fuel with minimal electric, are coming to F1 no later than 2031. Alonso suggested that the sport cannot wait that long to be a “proper sport” again.

He has consistently stated that his Aston Martin alliance will continue whether or not he is at the wheel of its F1 2027 creation. An Aston Martin World Endurance Champion programme is also an option for 2027.

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