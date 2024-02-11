Fernando Alonso is one of the most decorated F1 drivers of all time, and it says a lot about his talent that people say he has ‘only’ won two World Championships to date.

He has had his fair share of lucrative contracts along the way, having worked with most of the very best teams in the sport and started more races than any other driver in history.

While not known as a prolific car collector, he confirmed he has added his most expensive purchase yet to his collection after moving to Team Silverstone in 2023. He sold his Ferrari Enzo at auction for a whopping €5.4million [£4.6m] in June 2023, but let’s take a look at his amazing current collection.

Aston Martin Valkyrie

Designed by Adrian Newey to bring Formula 1 technology to the road while Aston Martin were title partners with Red Bull, this unfortunately might be the closest we will come to Alonso driving a Newey car.

Retailing at $3.5million [£3million] for the pleasure, the Valkyrie boasts a 6.5-litre naturally aspirated V12, combining with an electric motor that produces a whopping 1,160bhp – 1,000 of which coming from the V12, which is the most powerful naturally aspirated engine ever created for a road car.

The Valkyrie is being produced for the track as a Hypercar in the World Endurance Championship and IMSA from 2025, but Alonso is due to own a road-going version.

He told GQ in November 2023: “I’d hoped for an employee discount! That was my wish – and I took it for granted, probably.

“I went through the specification with them – green with a touch of lime, to look like my F1 car – and then looked to see what the discount was. There was no discount! By then it was too late.

“It’ll attract some eyes, this car. I will not be able to go incognito.”

Aston Martin DBX 707

His day-to-day company car from Aston Martin after trading in his Alpine A110, Alonso is known to love driving the Aston Martin SUV when he is able to do so.

Far from a slow runaround, however, the DBX 707 can get from 0-100kph [0-62mph] in just 3.3 seconds, with a 4-litre twin-turbocharged V8 capable of 697bhp underneath the bonnet, with the car retailing for approximately £200,000.

Alonso posted a photo on his Instagram story of his model in February 2024, in British Racing Green, naturally.

McLaren P1

Owning one of only 375 McLaren P1 cars ever made, Alonso’s version had been among the most expensive in his collection until he confirmed he was buying a Valkyrie, with the P1 coming in at around £900,000 to buy from new.

Widely seen as the successor to the legendary McLaren F1, Alonso was pictured next to a papaya-coloured P1 that features a 3.8L twin-turbocharged V8 and an electric motor that can propel it to speeds up to 217mph.

Porsche 918 Spyder

Another rare car in Alonso’s collection, just 918 versions of the Porsche 918 Spyder were produced – with the 4.6-litre V8 engine capable of 875bhp.

Prices started at £780,000 when the car was new, but used versions are now being priced online at up to double the price given their rarity and value.

LaFerrari

One of Alonso’s remaining Ferrari collection, the LaFerrari Alonso owns is bedecked in black with red trim, and amateur footage from 2022 captured the two-time World Champion getting into his car in Monaco.

Known as one of the most luxurious cars Ferrari has ever produced, the car initially retailed at £1,150,000 but auctions of some models since have seen their value increase significantly.

Even its name, LaFerrari, simply ‘The Ferrari’ in English, was given as such because Ferrari saw the car as the definitive version of what a Ferrari could be at the time.

Ferrari 599 GTB Alonso Edition

Produced while Alonso was a Ferrari driver, the 599 GTB Alonso Edition is a 2012 special edition model of one of the brand’s sports models of the time, of which only 40 of the Alonso Edition were made.

Featuring a 6-litre V12 capable of 612bhp, the car features both a manual and automatic gearbox along with a red paint job and white trim, with the idea behind the car to commemorate 60 years of victories in Formula 1.

Maserati GranCabrio

A luxury four-seater convertible that has been produced by Maserati for well over a decade, Alonso is widely reported to own one and is his likely go-to when having multiple passengers to ferry around.

The Sport version of the car features a 4.7L V8 with a price tag starting at around $250,000.

