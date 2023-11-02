Fernando Alonso has said “there are consequences” after he criticised members of the F1 media for spreading false rumours about his future.

Following the Mexican Grand Prix, a rumour circulated that Alonso was contemplating retirement but that was quickly denied by the Spaniard who has a contract with Aston Martin until the end of 2024.

Now he has taken aim at the non “professionals” and said there are “consequences” for the people who spread “these rumours.”

Fernando Alonso criticises rumour spreaders following retirement reports

Speaking ahead of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Alonso held a media conference and amongst the attendees was Brazilian journalist Julianne Cerasoli.

She reported that Alonso suggested “there are consequences” to spreading misinformation.

“I respect those of you who have been here for years, are professionals, do your job,” he said. “These rumours are coming from people who are not in this room, who are just doing this for fun. But there are consequences.”

As to where exactly the rumour originated from is not known with many pointing to a cryptic tweet from Spanish journalist Albert Fabrega.

On Sunday night he posted “I don’t want to believe the rumour that they have told me now in the paddock. No” but then refused to elaborate on what exactly he was referring to.

It was only until three days later when he clarified the rumour had “nothing to do with driver exchanges between teams, or withdrawals.”

PlanetF1.com recommends

Revealed: The contract status of every single race on the F1 2023 calendar

F1 2023: Head-to-head qualifying and race stats between team-mates

It was also speculated that Fabrega was referring to a potential cancellation of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix although PlanetF1.com understands that to be wide of the mark.

As well as the retirement rumour, it was suggested that Red Bull was lining up Alonso for the second seat and while the two-time World Champion has yet to comment on that, he has ruled out an early exit.

Asked by Fox Sports Mexico if his F1 career is approaching its end, Alonso replied: “For now, no.

“I know I’m in the closing part of my career, but for now, I don’t see it. I don’t have a date to put an end to my career.”

Read next: Lewis Hamilton ‘obviously clearly worried’ about Red Bull in F1 2024 battle