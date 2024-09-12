Fernando Alonso will be driving for Aston Martin come the F1 2026 shake-up, this association perhaps even continuing from there in F1 2027 and beyond.

Alonso has established himself as the most experienced Formula 1 driver of all-time, and despite now being 43, he is still going strong and is ready to tackle the new regulatory era from 2026 – as revamped chassis and power unit rules come into play – as part of the ambitious Aston Martin team.

Fernando Alonso could extend career into F1 2027

Aston Martin has completed a blockbuster move for F1 design guru Adrian Newey, who will join in March 2025 after his official Red Bull exit, with the team also investing in a new factory, windtunnel and further key acquisitions such as former Mercedes engine boss Andy Cowell.

A “first race win and hopefully fighting for championships in the future” is the aim, though Alonso stirred talk over his F1 future back up by highlighting time as his enemy in this scenario.

“I’m aware that this takes time, and I don’t have that time in a way,” said Alonso as he spoke in a pre-Azerbaijan GP press conference.

“But I’m relaxed and I’m enjoying the journey.”

That led to Alonso being asked what his future in F1 therefore looks like, considering his reference to time not being on his side.

But, that does not mean that the two-time World Champion is set on retiring after the F1 2026 season.

“I will be driving 2026, and after ’26, I will be driving,” said Alonso with a smile.

“In Formula 1 or in other series. If I’m not driving in Formula 1, I will be in the Aston Martin team somehow. So I will enjoy that bright future.”

Aston Martin is expanding its racing portfolio to compete in the World Endurance Championship hypercar class from 2025 with the Valkyrie, a hypercar co-designed by Newey and one which Alonso has recently taken delivery of to add to his impressive car collection.

So, Alonso was asked whether – should his Aston Martin association continue outside of Formula 1 – it could be as part of the Valkyrie WEC project? Alonso is a two-time Le Mans winner and WEC Champion from his time with Toyota.

“Yeah, why not?” Alonso replied. “I mean, the Valkyrie programme for Le Mans is taking shape as well, looking to debut next year. Who knows? Maybe in ’27, ’28, ’29.”

Following the signing of Newey, Aston Martin has been linked with an F1 2026 move for Red Bull’s three-time World Champion Max Verstappen.

