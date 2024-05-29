While Fernando Alonso hopes that Alpine can “make a good step” after the signing of David Sanchez, he warns his former team that an individual alone cannot reverse their fortunes.

After only beginning work with McLaren in January after completing his post-Ferrari gardening leave period, Sanchez left McLaren at the start of April, swapping one former Alonso team for another as he joined forces with Alpine as their new executive technical director.

Fernando Alonso says Alpine will ‘benefit’ from David Sanchez, but…

Alonso has a great deal of experience working alongside Sanchez, having done so at Alpine under their former Renault identity, as well as at McLaren and Ferrari, so Alonso is “sure” that Alpine will benefit from Sanchez’s presence in the team, having undergone sweeping changes to their personnel over the last year.

However, Alonso stressed that the team mentality must also be right for Alpine to improve, the Enstone squad having scored only two points so far in F1 2024.

Asked by media including PlanetF1.com whether Sanchez is a good get for Alpine, Alonso replied: “It is.

“I mean, all the technical directors or senior people, designers, in Formula 1, they have an incredible knowledge about the cars and they are all very professional and a very good addition to any team.

“So Alpine will for sure benefit of that, but we saw many times that one person cannot change completely the team. It’s a group, it’s a momentum that you need to build in a team and let’s see in the future.

“But I hope Alpine can make a good step now.”

Alpine team principal Bruno Famin meanwhile was asked whether Sanchez has been able to make an immediate impact on the performance of their A524, but while that was knocked back, Famin said Sanchez has brought instant benefits when it comes to team mindset and moulding their recovery mission.

He said: “I think there is nothing magic in the performance of the car, but he has an immediate impact in the mindset of the team, in paving the way for everybody, in setting a clear position we need to follow for developing that car and the following one.”

Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly have scored a point each for Alpine in F1 2024, the team currently P9 in the Constructors’ Championship.

