Helmut Marko says Fernando Alonso didn’t take Red Bull “seriously” when they made a play for his services around 2008.

The Spaniard has allegedly been approached about a drive at Red Bull on numerous occasions, and Helmut Marko has revealed why the partnership never occurred.

Helmut Marko: Fernando Alonso didn’t take us seriously

Appearing on the Inside Line podcast, Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko was asked about whether there had ever been any drivers he had wanted to sign up to the team but, for whatever reason, couldn’t make it happen.

Speaking about current McLaren driver Lando Norris, Marko said the possibility of signing him had been on the table.

“We had a serious discussion, and we had a contract ready for Lando Norris, at AlphaTauri at that time,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we found out he had two contracts, and in one was a clause that stopped this cooperation with Lando Norris.”

The other driver Marko was disappointed not to have made something happen with was Fernando Alonso, the two-time F1 World Champion.

“Before we started winning, I don’t know exactly which year, I think it might have been 2008 or so, we had been talking to Alonso,” he said.

“But he didn’t take us seriously, I guess, and so yeah, it didn’t happen.”

Earlier this year, Marko told the Formel1.de YouTube channel: “I don’t think he thought we were capable of manufacturing cars that could compete to win World Championships. And that didn’t work out.”

The exact details of just how many times Alonso has been approached by Red Bull is unclear.

In 2018, team boss Christian Horner said Alonso would not be the “healthiest” fit for the team, because he has a tendency to cause “chaos” for the teams he drives for, which Marko also addressed earlier this year.

“There have been conversations,” Marko said.

“But a harmonious work environment is very important to Max and I think that probably would not have been the case with Alonso.”

Marko explained that he struggled to see a good working relationship between the double World Champion and Red Bull’s triple World Champion as they are very different personalities.

“No, I think it would be very difficult for a team,” the Austrian said.

“Alonso would be the oldest World Champion on the team, Max the youngest, and they are generations apart.

“I don’t think Alonso does sim racing or gets into a simulator on a plane right after a Grand Prix. So they are two opposite personalities, both very good drivers and also personalities.

“But when it comes to seeing who is faster, neither of them are very modest. And it would be very, very difficult for a team to take that in a positive direction.”

What seems certain is that Alonso was offered a deal at some point around 2007/2008, around the time period Alonso was with Renault for his second stint after an unsuccessful link-up with McLaren. This was while Red Bull was still in the process of figuring out how to win – their first Grand Prix victory and title challenge came in 2009.

“It was a little bit of a stressful time – I had four days to decide,” Alonso himself revealed about the approach.

“I was talking quite seriously with Ferrari, and at that time I thought Ferrari was the safest thing and the best choice for the future and I’m still proud to make that decision.

“Maybe if you had a crystal ball you’d change that opinion, but you would not say no to Ferrari in 2009.”

Horner’s 2018 comments resulted in Alonso responding to reveal that he had been approached on numerous occasions, with the Spaniard saying Horner’s own comments appear to contradict himself.

“The truth is there – I know he said he only offered me a contract in 2007,” he said.

“But he did an interview with Red Bull TV [Servus] saying he had offered me a seat to drive on a couple of occasions and, if I had accepted in 2009, or 2010, or 2013, I’d probably be a four-time world champion.

“But apparently he only offered it to me in 2007! So he seems to know the truth already.”

