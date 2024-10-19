Fernando Alonso aims fresh dig at Liam Lawson after ‘idiot’ US GP team radio rant

Fernando Alonso has aimed a fresh dig at Liam Lawson after branding the Red Bull VCARB driver an “idiot” over team radio during the United States Grand Prix sprint race.

Lawson is making his first F1 appearance in more than a year in Austin, Texas, this weekend after replacing veteran Daniel Ricciardo for the final six races of the F1 2024 season.

Fernando Alonso unhappy with Liam Lawson after US Grand Prix sprint clash

Despite showing promising pace at the Circuit of The Americas on Friday, the New Zealander had to settle for 15th place on the sprint race grid, one place behind Aston Martin star Alonso, after both drivers had laps deleted for track limits breaches in SQ2.

The pair almost came to blows in the early laps of the mini race as Lawson aggressively blocked Alonso on the back straight, with both drivers losing positions to Alpine’s Esteban Ocon just a few corners later.

Alonso was heard commenting over team radio: “Man, the AlphaTauri [driver] is such an idiot.”

Will Liam Lawson secure a spot on the F1 2025 grid?

👉 F1 2025 driver line-up: Who is already confirmed for the 2025 grid?

👉 F1 driver contracts: What is the contract status of every driver on the 2024 grid?

Lawson and Alonso were later seen having an animated conversation in parc ferme at the conclusion of the sprint as the two-time World Champion voiced his displeasure with the 22-year-old.

Lawson remains without a confirmed seat for the F1 2025 seat, with rumours indicating that he could emerge as a serious contender to replace Sergio Perez at Red Bull for next season with a strong end to the current campaign.

Alonso hinted that the uncertainty surrounding his future may have contributed to Lawson’s aggressive move in the sprint race, remarking that his career is “at stake” over the next six races.

He told Spanish media: “Too much action, maybe, from Lawson, who has six races to prove things.

“I don’t think it’s the best way, but it’s his career at stake and not mine.”

Alonso’s comments come after long-serving Red Bull adviser Helmut Marko declared himself satisfied with Lawson’s return to action.

Speaking exclusively to PlanetF1.com’s US editor Elizabeth Blackstock on Friday in Austin, Marko said: “He did basically a very good job.

“He was unlucky with track limits [in sprint qualifying], so he was eliminated, but in SQ1 he was faster than Yuki.

“He never has been on this track, so it’s OK.”

Lawson will serve a 60-place grid penalty for Sunday’s main race at the United States Grand Prix following a change of engine.

F1 rules state that engine components are allocated to each car, not the driver, with Lawson inheriting Ricciardo’s pool of parts from this weekend.

With only 20 cars in F1, Lawson will start from the back of grid and will carry no additional penalties into the next race in Mexico.

Read next: New Sergio Perez threat emerges as Honda submit Red Bull RB20 test ‘request’