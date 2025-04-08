Fernando Alonso and Aston Martin partnered up to create the most extreme, road legal Aston Martin ever seen.

And the two-time World Champion has taken his bespoke, rear winged Aston Martin Valiant for a drive around the streets of Monaco.

Fernando Alonso drives his Aston Martin Valiant

Aston Martin last year announced that in partnership with its Formula 1 racer Fernando Alonso, they were to introduce to the world what the team described as the ‘most extreme, front-engine, road-legal Aston Martin ever built’ in the form of the Valiant.

The team explained how it was Alonso’s vision for a lighter, race-car inspired, extreme variation of their Valour model which planted the seeds for the Valiant, a creation which Alonso – as the first recipient of this rare Aston Martin model – debuted in the public eye and put into action at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

And Alonso has been pictured at the wheel of his bespoke Valiant in Monaco via social media posts from the Spaniard and Aston Martin, showing him enjoying his machine kitted out in steel grey.

Or, as Aston Martin themselves put it, a ‘titan’.

Only 38 unites of the Valiant were created, this a 5.2 litre V12-powered machine producing 745 horsepower.

“Valour was a spectacular celebration of Aston Martin’s 110th anniversary and stirred me to create a more extreme, race car inspired version that was track-focused, while also delivering a thrilling drive on-road,” Alonso previously said of the Valiant.

“Valiant is born from my passion for driving at the limit and I have enjoyed working closely with the Q by Aston Martin team on both the design and technical specification and believe we have created a masterpiece.”

Alonso’s bespoke Valiant holds a special place in what is a very impressive car collection possessed by the two-time F1 World Champion.

