Fernando Alonso’s only doubt about staying in F1 for 2025 was whether he wanted to continue racing, not which team he would be driving for.

That is the belief of Aston Martin ambassador Pedro de la Rosa, who has revealed Alonso’s new contract was sorted “very fast” after the two-time World Champion decided he wanted to continue.

Despite being linked with potential vacancies at Mercedes and Red Bull, Alonso committed his future to Aston Martin on Thursday by signing a new multi-year contract.

The revised deal will take him until at least the end of the 2026 season, the 20th anniversary of his second title triumph with Renault, with Alonso set to turn 45 during that year.

Alonso’s decision to stay with Aston Martin came after weeks of hinting that he could retire from F1 at the end of 2024.

Appearing on the F1 Nation podcast, De la Rosa – who previously worked closely with Alonso at McLaren and Ferrari – has claimed Alonso’s doubts were only ever about whether he wanted to remain on the grid – and not about pursuing opportunities with rival teams.

He said: “I think that one thing that is very important is the fact that Fernando always kept to his word.

“At the beginning of the season, he was not sure if he wanted to continue in Formula 1 for another year in ’25 and he said: ‘I need some time to think about it and think how I progress during the year. And then when I’m prepared, I will let you know.’

“He kept to his word. The moment he realised that his energy levels were high enough, that he wanted to commit to more Formula 1 driving, he just said: ‘I want to continue with Aston Martin.’

“So I think that the question really was not with which team, but if he wanted to continue in F1. The level of intensity with which he approaches the sport is very critical for him.

“The real question that was on the table was if Fernando wanted to continue in F1.

“Everyone was talking about teams or movements after Lewis [Hamilton] decided to join Ferrari for 2025, but the reality within our team and with Fernando was always that.

“The only question that he had to answer to himself is: ‘Do I want to continue in F1 and show this level of commitment?’

“That was the question and once it was answered, I think the deal happened very fast.

“The reason that the fact that the team and Fernando wanted to communicate this so fast was mainly because we have an interesting project on the table.

“Why should we hide it from the world?”

Alonso’s decision to remain with Aston Martin will see him reunited with Honda in 2026, when the Japanese manufacturer arrive from Red Bull to become the Silverstone team’s engine partner.

Alonso previously had an unhappy experience with Honda at McLaren between 2015 and 2017, famously describing their power unit as a “GP2 engine” over team radio during Honda’s home race at Suzuka.

