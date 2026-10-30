Fernando Alonso doubles down on brutal F1 grid verdict as Alex Albon hits back

Fernando Alonso has doubled down on his controversial assessment of F1’s backmarkers, refusing to back away from his verdict on the quality of the 2026 grid.

Having claimed that the lower third of the pack contains a poor level of driving talent following his United States GP collision with Albon, the Aston Martin driver has reiterated his stance.

Fernando Alonso theory challenged by Albon

Alonso and Albon collided at Turn 11 in Austin, after which the two-time world champion claimed that “the quality of the drivers in the lower third of the grid is very low, as we saw today with Alex.”

He was presented with the chance to update that belief ahead of the Mexican Grand Prix, and was not budging.

“I don’t know if it’s the one third, because then I saw some reports trying to pick up eight drivers or seven drivers. I’m not specific on the number of them. But I think we all know which ones we talk about and which ones felt hit by that comment. So that tells you everything.

“So I still feel the same.

“That was a mistake. It was not needed. I still find it difficult to understand what was the opportunity that Alex saw in that moment.

“But it’s not only Austin. Unfortunately, that part of the race for the whole season. So I see things from the car that I cannot tell you.”

Asked if he felt driving standards were gradually getting worse, Alonso added: “No, I think it’s the same over the years.

“Obviously, when you are at the back of the grid, the cars are more difficult to drive. They have less grip, so mistakes are coming more often because you don’t have the environment that is under control. The car is not welcoming you in a nice way, so you make more mistakes.

“But all the incidents in lap one, all the touches, all the front wings that fly around, all these kind of things are not necessary, especially if you are fighting for nothing at the back of the grid.

“The cost cap is also adding to this problem. But if their teams are happy with their cost cap and breaking things every race, it’s okay for them.”

Alonso was also quizzed on whether he felt the FIA stewards could do more to crack down on the perceived driving standards shortcomings.

“No, I think the stewards, it’s not their job unless there is something clearly unsafe. So it’s not part of the the stewards’ job,” he reasoned.

“It’s just whatever ambition those drivers want for the future, you know, if they want to stay in Formula 1 for longer, if they want to have an opportunity into a bigger team, or they are happy to crash.”

Speaking ahead of the Mexican GP, Albon responded to Alonso’s initial comments.

“Firstly, I would say that I hugely respect Fernando,” he began.

“He’s a great driver, and I’ve looked up to him a lot growing up as a kid.

“I think we’re all in our own little fight at the back. I don’t think it’s the level of the drivers as much.

“Obviously last year we had a great season, and this year we are at the back. I think that if anything, I would say the grid’s the strongest it’s been for a while.

“Post-race comments are always a little bit more in the heat of the moment, so you can always take it with a pinch of salt.

“I thought it was a good battle. I thought we had a good scrap. Clearly he didn’t think the same thing.

“It was a race-long battle. Even the incident in that point itself, I thought was very 50/50 in terms of where the cars were on track.”

Informed that Alonso had doubled down on his comments in Mexico, Albon replied: “I’ll double down with what I said as well. I have a huge respect to Fernando. I looked up to him a lot growing up as a kid.

“Obviously it’s not nice to hear those comments in many ways. You’re racing someone that you look up to.

“But at the same time, I don’t agree. It’s as simple as that. I think the level is strong up and down the grid.

“I think 10, 15 years ago, it wasn’t, you know, the back half of the grid wasn’t the way it is now. We don’t have pay drivers anymore.

“So yeah, it is what it is. Hopefully, we don’t cross corners or cross paths in the race this weekend!”

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