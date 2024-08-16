Fernando Alonso has said that, alongside another World Championship in Formula 1, winning the Dakar Rally remains on his motorsport “wishlist”.

He also admitted the Indy 500 is on there, but is unsure whether or not he will take part in the iconic American race again – but confirmed he would take part in the gruelling off-road rally again in the future.

Alonso stated that winning a third World Championship, with 2024 unlikely to be the case, doing so two decades after his first title, would be the “highlight of my career and probably my life”, and his multi-year contract extension with Aston Martin means he will have more opportunities to add to his 32 career victories.

When the time comes for him to move on, however, he is looking at the bigger picture – and having already taken in multiple other categories during his Formula 1 sabbatical, including endurance racing, attempts at the Indianapolis 500 and the 2020 edition of the Dakar Rally, the two-time World Champion confirmed he wants to add Dakar to his list of career achievements.

While he has two of the three legs of the Triple Crown, the Monaco Grand Prix and the 24 Hours of Le Mans, he admitted the Indy 500 may not be on his radar moving forward, so he will look to create an “unprecedented” achievement that encompasses off-road racing if he is able to do so.

What has Fernando Alonso already achieved and what can he still achieve?

“There are always things to be achieved,” Alonso told Aston Martin’s official website when asked what he still wants to achieve in motorsport.

“Formula 1 is my focus right now. I would love to win the Formula 1 World Championship with Aston Martin – it would be the highlight of my career and probably my life.

“Winning the Dakar Rally is still on the wishlist. The Indy 500, of course, but I’m not sure if I will do it again in the future – but Dakar I will.

“It will be unprecedented to win the Formula 1 World Championship, Dakar Rally and 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“It all comes back to the same thing: I always want to improve – to become better is the main motivator throughout my career.

“I am never happy with the position I am in. I want to be better tomorrow, and I want to be better next week and next month. This is what has kept me driving for so long.”

Alonso’s post-F1 bucket list comes shortly after long-term manager Flavio Briatore revealed a potential F1 retirement year for one of the legends of the sport.

