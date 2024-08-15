It is time to bring you up to speed with the latest major Formula 1 talking points, including Fernando Alonso’s current expected retirement date.

On top of that, Red Bull’s Paul Monaghan has given his very encouraging take on their decision to become a power unit manufacturer from F1 2026, so without further ado, let’s take a deeper look at these updates and more…

Flavio Briatore reveals expected Fernando Alonso retirement date

Still going strong at 43, Fernando Alonso continues to prove that age is just a number as Formula 1’s most experienced driver, but at this stage, it is clear that the two-time World Champion is closer to the end of his career than the start.

And Flavio Briatore – the executive F1 advisor to Renault boss Luca de Meo, but also Alonso’s manager – teased that we could be into the final two-and-a-half years of Alonso’s F1 career.

Red Bull chief engineer sees great potential in RBPT project

Having returned to the Formula 1 summit with Honda power, Red Bull are preparing to take on arguably their greatest challenge yet from 2026 when they become an F1 power unit manufacturer for the first time with their Red Bull Powertrains project, working in partnership with Ford.

And Red Bull’s chief engineer Paul Monaghan reckons this move carries the potential to strengthen the team beyond what they have previously experienced as a power unit customer.

Honest Daniel Ricciardo Yuki Tsunoda assessment after Red Bull snub

When Red Bull were hinting at replacing the struggling Sergio Perez heading into the F1 2024 summer break, Yuki Tsunoda – despite impressing in the first half of the season – never emerged as a genuine contender for a promotion, with Daniel Ricciardo and Red Bull reserve Liam Lawson the drivers in the frame.

And following that fresh setback, Ricciardo would praise the development of Tsunoda, but whether he can “really do it” at the sharp end, Ricciardo believes only Tsunoda himself knows.

More than money to Adrian Newey to Ferrari collapse

According to reports, Red Bull’s departing F1 design guru Adrian Newey is on his way to Aston Martin, with Ferrari seemingly having lost out on their target for a fourth time.

And Marc Priestley believes that “freedom” to bring in his own engineers, rather than the finances, were the main draw for Newey to Aston Martin.

Mercedes tipped for plenty more F1 2024 victories

Mercedes went into the F1 2024 summer break with serious momentum, having won three of the last four races, as they prepare to re-emerge at Zandvoort and attempt to keep said momentum going after a rapid return to form.

F1 Nation and FIA press conference host Tom Clarkson is tipping them do exactly that, predicting “lots more” race wins to come before the season is done.

