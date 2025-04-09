Fernando Alonso reveals V10 return thoughts that F1 fans may not want to hear

While racing Formula 1 cars powered by V10 and V8 engines form some of the “best memories” for Fernando Alonso, perhaps that era needs to remain exactly that, memories.

That is because Alonso feels that Formula 1 must be cautious and recognise that the world “has evolved and changed” with the idea of a return to these engines of old having been put on the table.

Fernando Alonso tackles F1 V10s: An era no longer suitable?

Formula 1’s governing body the FIA recently confirmed that the prospect of V10 engines returning to the sport is being explored, as the series plans to roll out its fully-sustainable biofuel as part of the new engine regulations from 2026, ones which will see an increase in electrical power to create a 50/50 split working with the internal combustion engine.

A meeting will reportedly take place at this weekend’s Bahrain Grand Prix with the teams on this prospect of the sport returning to naturally-aspirated engines, with hybrid power units having been in use in F1 since 2014, when they took over from V8s.

Current Aston Martin racer Fernando Alonso is the most experienced driver on the F1 grid, and having made his debut in 2001, is well accustomed to V10 engines.

It was the Renault V10 which powered Alonso to his first World Championship with the team in 2005.

But, a return to those engines is one which Alonso is not currently banging his fists on the table to see happen.

“I mean, I love the the sound of the V8, V10, and, you know, we all experience that, and it’s probably one of the best memories I have from Formula 1 and one of the best cars that I drove,” said Alonso at the Japanese Grand Prix.

“But, you know, the world, in a way, has evolved and changed, and there is a different technology now.

“So, I don’t know. I will be okay with whatever the sport decides, but we need to be careful just not to take only the romantic side of it and just be, you know, pragmatic, and understand that the world is different now and the future maybe is just what we have now.

“We have a super efficient engine. And the technology is there in our days, as well, you know, in the road cars, so we cannot be away from the world in a way.”

Aston Martin will take over use of the Honda engine from Red Bull when the new versions arrive for F1 2026, with this ruleset pivotal in convincing Honda to reverse their decision to withdraw from the sport.

So, with that in mind, Alonso’s Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll was also asked for his thoughts on Formula 1 potentially moving away from this direction.

“Yeah, I think a lot of time, investment, has been put into the coming regulations,” he said, “so I think we should follow through with that.”

However, looking longer term, Stroll is very warm to the idea of ditching hybrid engines.

He continued: “I think the next regulation after that, we could think about, you know, sustainable fuels with V8s and 300 kilo lighter cars and still have a sustainable product that’s a lot more exciting to drive and watch.

“Do I think the cars are way too heavy now? Yes, That’s really what it comes down to, because I think they’ve just become way too heavy, yeah, and big with these batteries and all this, you know, hybrid technology.

“So, yeah, I think for the future, it’s definitely something to think about when we really have sustainable fuels in a good place. And we can have a product that screams and is, you know, 550, 600 kilos, and sounds good, nice to drive, all those things, while still having a really sustainable product for today’s world that we live in.

“Yeah, I think that should definitely be thought of down the line. But I think for this kind of regulation, we’re so deep in it already, so much time and effort has been put in it that I think we have to follow through.”

The current F1 regulations dictate a minimum car weight of 800kg, including the weight of the driver and excluding fuel.

And a run in Formula 3 machinery not so long ago for Stroll reminded him of just how heavy an F1 car is and how that jump in weight feels.

Asked if he remembers what that felt like to step up from F3 to F1 – which Stroll did in 2017 – in terms of car weight, he replied: “I remember, actually, because I drove a Formula 3 car like two, three years ago.

“I remember how nimble and agile it was compared to what we’re driving now.”

