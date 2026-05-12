Tuesday’s fast-paced F1 news includes Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso spending $11.7million on a new addition as Ferrari’s latest F1 2026 upgrades come under scrutiny.

Let’s fly through the day’s main headlines at breakneck speed…

Fernando Alonso spends $11.7million on new supercar

Fernando Alonso was recently spotted at the wheel of a Pagani Zonda Roadster Diamante Verde worth $11.7million in Monaco.

It comes ahead of the two-time world champion’s 45th birthday in July.

Tuesday (May 12) marked 13 years since Alonso’s last F1 victory, achieved behind the wheel of a Ferrari at the 2013 Spanish Grand Prix.

Read next: Fernando Alonso splashes out $11.7m in eye-watering new purchase

Rob Smedley: Ferrari’s disappointing Miami Grand Prix upgrade ‘soul destroying

Former Ferrari and Williams engineer Rob Smedley believes the Scuderia’s disappointing Miami Grand Prix upgrade package will be “slightly soul destroying for the team.”

Ferrari arrived in Miami armed with no fewer than 11 new parts, but failed to reach the podium for the first time in F1 2026.

Lewis Hamilton came home sixth with Charles Leclerc eventually classified eighth after a post-race penalty.

Read more: Ferrari Miami upgrade leaves team facing ‘soul-destroying’ setback

When Max Verstappen met Jimmy Fallon

The Miami Grand Prix weekend saw Jimmy Fallon, the late-night television host, bite the Sky F1 microphone of Martin Brundle on the grid.

Fallon attended an F1 race for the first time in Florida as a guest of Red Bull and Ford, with the presenter filming with Max Verstappen and Isack Hadjar.

Verstappen could not resist a cheeky quip when Fallon indulged in a spot of wordplay with the four-time world champion’s surname.

Read next: Max Verstappen’s savage Jimmy Fallon comeback

Lando Norris: Nurburgring outing ‘the most fun I’ve had all year’

Reigning world champion Lando Norris quipped that his recent run at the Nurburgring behind the wheel of a McLaren 750S was “the most fun I’ve had all year” in an apparent dig at the F1 2026 rules.

Norris has been open about his dislike of the current regulations, admitting it hurt his “soul” to find that the 2026 cars had lessened the challenge posed by Suzuka in March.

The 2025 world champion recorded his best result of the F1 2026 season at the last race in Miami, finishing second to the race-winning Mercedes of Kimi Antonelli.

Read more: Lando Norris drops Nürburgring hint after ‘most fun all year’ admission

George Russell wants V8 return and lighter cars in next F1 rule changes

Mercedes driver George Russell says a return to V8 engines and lighter cars are on his wishlist for the next F1 rule changes.

It comes after Mohammed Ben Sulayem, the FIA president, hinted that V8 engines could be brought back as soon as 2030.

V8 engines last appeared in F1 between 2006 and 2013 before the sport moved to V6-hybrid power.

Read more: George Russell names wish list for next F1 regulations including V8 engine