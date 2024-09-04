Aston Martin have confirmed that Fernando Alonso has taken delivery of an Aston Martin Valkyrie, the supercar designed by F1 legend Adrian Newey.

It comes amid growing expectation that Aston Martin are set to announce the signing of Newey from Red Bull.

Fernando Alonso receives F1 Adrian Newey-designed Aston Martin

PlanetF1.com revealed on Tuesday that Newey is expected to sign a contract to join Aston Martin in the coming days, having agreed a deal worth $100 million over three years.

Newey stands as the most decorated individual in F1 history, having masterminded more than 200 race victories, as well as 12 Constructors’ and 13 Drivers’ World Championships, for the likes of Red Bull, McLaren and Williams.

Under the terms of his Red Bull departure – announced in May and negotiated by his manager, the former F1 team owner Eddie Jordan – Newey will be free to start work with his new team following his official exit in early 2025, crucially sidestepping the period of gardening leave commonplace in the contracts of F1 staff.

That will allow him to play an instrumental role in the team’s car design ahead of the major regulation changes in F1 2026.

It is understood that a clause in Newey’s Red Bull exit terms has prevented him from confirming his next move until Friday September 6 at the earliest, with Jordan recently confirming that an arrangement is in place with Red Bull over the timing of the announcement.

PlanetF1.com understands that Newey will finally put pen to paper on his Aston Martin contract this week, with his signing expected to be communicated publicly ahead of next weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku.

Adrian Newey and Aston Martin: An unstoppable force?

👉 Ranked: The top 10 most successful Adrian Newey Formula 1 car designs

👉 Red Bull RB17: The £5million hypercar that now has Adrian Newey’s full focus

A move to the Silverstone-based team will see Newey reunite with Aston Martin, who previously acted as Red Bull’s title sponsor between 2016 and 2020.

The arrangement saw Newey collaborate with the British manufacturer on the Aston Martin Valkyrie, described by the brand as a car that “comes as close as possible to being a Formula 1 car without being restricted to the track.”

As the anticipation of Newey’s arrival builds, Aston Martin have announced that two-time World Champion Alonso has received a customised Valkyrie, developed by the manufacturer’s bespoke Q division.

Alonso’s car has been inspired by the Aston Martin F1 livery and is painted in “Satin Aston Martin Racing Green with bespoke contrasting AMR Satin Lime Graphics” as well as featuring areas of exposed carbon fibre, mirroring a modern F1 trend.

The accelerator pedal is also emblazoned with Alonso’s driver number, 14, in a personal touch.

Alonso, who drove the car on the streets of Monaco for the first time on Wednesday, said: “It’s hard to put into words how much I have been looking forward to this day.

“To sit at the wheel of my own Valkyrie; one that I have worked on designing so closely with the team at Q by Aston Martin is certainly a day to remember.

“Valkyrie truly is an F1 car for the road, with so much of the knowledge and technology taken from all the experience Aston Martin has on track and I can’t wait to hit the road.”

Newey revealed last year, before his Red Bull exit was announced, that never having the chance to work with Alonso stood as one of the greatest regrets of his career, telling the BBC: “In terms of drivers, Fernando is one I have always [wanted to work with.]

“That’s a regret that never happened because I have a tremendous respect for Fernando.”

Read next: Six drivers Haas could pick for one-off race instead of Oliver Bearman