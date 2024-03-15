Fernando Alonso to Mercedes talk received some fresh ammunition after he posted an image from the same Monaco café where his manager Flavio Briatore and Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff had met.

The shock pre-F1 2024 announcement that Lewis Hamilton is off to Ferrari next season has given the feeling that anything could happen from here on in the driver market, though one certainty is that Mercedes has a major void to fill in time for next season.

Fernando Alonso heading to Mercedes for 2025?

Naturally a host of drivers have been linked to that upcoming Mercedes vacancy including Carlos Sainz – who Hamilton will replace at Ferrari – Alex Albon, Esteban Ocon and current Aston Martin driver Alonso, who perhaps knew exactly what he was doing in his Instagram story post from Monaco’s Pasticceria Cova Montecarlo.

In the days following that Hamilton to Ferrari bombshell, Alonso’s manager Briatore posted a picture of himself and Wolff grabbing breakfast at this same café where Alonso has visited after returning from Saudi Arabian Grand Prix duties, with his cup and its positioning potentially significant.

Front and centre in the image, Alonso has placed the same cup that featured on the table during Wolff and Briatore’s meet-up, topped by a foam recreation of his 2005 World Championship celebrations in Brazil, the first of back-to-back titles for the Spaniard.

Perhaps all just coincidence, but such a tease would be straight out of the Alonso playbook.

Alonso does serve as a very viable option for Mercedes as George Russell’s next team-mate, though the 42-year-old has in recent weeks claimed that he must first confirm with himself that he wants to carry on in Formula 1 beyond 2024 before deciding which team his future would play out with.

“Well, first of all, I need to decide if I want to keep racing, that will be the first thing that I need to decide in a few weeks or a few races,” Alonso told media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher in Bahrain when asked about the possibility of driving for Mercedes in 2025.

“I feel great now, but I know it’s a demanding calendar and in 2026 there are a different set of regulations as well, which maybe are tempting or maybe not, I don’t know.

“But this year, as I said in the car launch, I will wait a few races to decide.”

Alonso has started F1 2024 as the lead Aston Martin driver, a P9 finish in Bahrain followed by P5 in Saudi Arabia.

