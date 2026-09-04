Aston Martin chief trackside officer Mike Krack has indicated the team is willing to wait for Fernando Alonso to make a decision about his Formula 1 future.

Alonso has said on multiple occasions he would decide whether or not to continue racing in the second half of the 2026 season, with the two-time World Champion due to remain with the team in another capacity regardless of his driving decision.

Fernando Alonso future: ‘Plenty of time’ for Aston Martin to work with

Like many on the grid, Alonso moved to the burgeoning Aston Martin project in the hope of momentum gathering for a potential challenge at the front of the field in 2026, with a massive regulation change having taken place.

However, teething problems between Aston Martin and power unit partner Honda, as well as early reliability issues, curtailed their campaign, with the first half of the season spent at the back of the field.

A significant chassis upgrade in Budapest was followed by a Honda power unit update at Zandvoort, with Alonso having made it through to Q2 and scoring only a second top-ten of the season in signs of progress for the Silverstone-based team.

Asked about Alonso’s timeline, given Monza has been a traditional site of ‘silly season’ announcements in years gone by, Krack indicated the team is able to wait longer.

“Well, the season starts in March, I think, so we have plenty of time, don’t we? You [media] start to be impatient,” Krack told PlanetF1.com and other media at Monza.

“We’re working on that. We’re quite confident that we will find a good solution for everyone.

“If it’s September, October, November, it’s not nearing a problem. At least not for me.”

Aston Martin ambassador, Jenson Button, who drove alongside Alonso at McLaren, recently predicted that, whatever Alonso opts to do, it will only be done when he is fully sure.

How the F1 2027 grid is shaping up

F1 2027 driver line-up: Which drivers are already confirmed for the 2027 grid?

Franco Colapinto retained by Alpine for 2027 alongside Pierre Gasly

“Fernando’s future is a hot topic of conversation right now,” Button wrote in his ‘Jenson’s Journal’ column for Aston Martin.

“I have no idea whether he’s going to commit to another year in the sport, but I do know whenever he does decide to retire he’ll be rightly regarded as one of the true F1 greats – though personally I hope he’ll stay a little longer.

“I know how difficult it is to decide your future, and he’s been there once before.

“He left the sport and came back, so he obviously left too early. Now, he will make sure that he’s 100 per cent certain that he doesn’t want to be in the sport before he leaves.

“Fernando’s still got so much more to give in F1. I would love to see him in an Aston Martin fighting for wins. That’s where he should be, and it’s where this team is aiming to be.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

Want to be the first to know exclusive information from the F1 paddock? Join our broadcast channel on WhatsApp to get the scoop on the latest developments from our team of accredited journalists.

You can also subscribe to the PlanetF1 YouTube channel for exclusive features, hear from our paddock journalists with stories from the heart of Formula 1 and much more!

Read next: Lindblad responds to Gasly after untelevised team radio message emerges