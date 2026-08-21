ZANDVOORT – Fernando Alonso has not yet made a decision over his Formula 1 future, and will take further time to assess whether or not to carry on in the sport.

Alonso had hinted that a post-summer break decision would be made, but the double World Champion is going to take his time in deciding whether or not to walk away.

Fernando Alonso future decision has ‘no timeline’

The all-time leading race starter in Formula 1 history, Alonso remains keen to add a third title to his achievements with Aston Martin, but despite his continued faith that the team will reach the front of Formula 1, it did not start the 2026 season in the fashion he had hoped.

While significant updates in Hungary brought the AMR26 chassis closer to the pack, Honda is bringing an updated power unit to Zandvoort which could help the team make further steps forward in its performance.

The Aston Martin driver smiled when he said there is no timeline to decide what he plans to do, but acknowledged he will see executive chairman Lawrence Stroll or team principal Adrian Newey to discuss what comes next.

“I don’t have any, so I don’t know,” he replied to PlanetF1.com and other media when asked if he has a timeline to decide his plans.

“I mean, I just came from holiday now, so I will see in the next days or weeks or months. You know, let’s see.

“I know Lawrence is coming this weekend, so I will have a nice lunch with him, or coffee, and maybe [at] Monza, I don’t know when he’s coming next.

“I will have to go to the factory soon as well to do Madrid simulations. So maybe Lawrence is around or Adrian, I will sit also with them, so maybe in the next weeks.”

Having already taken on other racing challenges away from Formula 1, Alonso joined Aston Martin in 2023 on a basis which is also set to include an ambassadorial position when he does eventually retire from racing.

Should he choose to step away from Formula 1, however, Alonso assured that he would not be walking away from driving altogether – not ruling out another tilt at the Indianapolis 500, where victory would see him become only the second driver in history to complete the Triple Crown of winning at the Brickyard, overall victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, and the Monaco Grand Prix.

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On track next season or not, however, Alonso will remain with Aston Martin in one way or another.

“I said many times, the regulations is what it is,” he elaborated.

“It’s not the best, [these] aren’t the most fun cars to drive, but still, my life and Formula 1 is, has been, and it will be always my life, and my heart is here.

“I will be with this team in one role or in another, for the long term. So, it’s not about myself or about who is driving next year or if I’m driving next year or three more years. I don’t know.

“It’s sitting with Lawrence and with Adrian, and if the needs for the team is for me to drive, I will consider.

“I will be happy if I can be more valuable in another position. I will consider and I will be happy as well, but I need to drive something. That’s something for sure.

“I need to race. I need to feel adrenaline. I’m a competitor, and I have other challenges in my head. As I said many times, to win one day Dakar or to try again the Indy 500 or whatever is coming next, and also winning in Formula 1 a third World Championship.

“That will be obviously the ultimate dream. Is that possible? I don’t know how long it will take to achieve that performance for this team, [if] it’s going to be a very long time. Maybe I’m not behind the wheel, but that’s something that is all in my head.”

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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