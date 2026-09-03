Media day ahead of the Italian Grand Prix has brought plenty of storylines with it, so let us catch you up with all the main headlines from the day.

Not only did Lewis Hamilton arrive in style (well worth a look), Fernando Alonso gave an update on his future, while Arvid Lindblad gave an uncharacteristically outspoken view of how the weekend might look.

Fernando Alonso expands on F1 future

Fernando Alonso replied with a simple “no” when asked if fighting at the lower end of the points was enough on its own to keep him in Formula 1 next year.

He went further in expressing his disdain for the current regulations, but wants to help be a part of shaping the next set to come after it.

Read more: Alonso delivers blunt verdict on Aston Martin future after Zandvoort points

Mercedes has a cunning plan for qualifying

Kimi Antonelli heads into the weekend knowing he will be starting at the back of the grid, taking a full new engine beyond his allocation for the season to trigger a grid penalty.

While he would be forgiven for his car being parked for qualifying, that does not appear to be the case. Despite the two also being title rivals, Mercedes may well play the team game with George Russell.

Read more: Antonelli reveals Mercedes qualifying plan despite back-of-the-grid penalty

Hamilton opens up on meaning of Schumacher tribute

Lewis Hamilton not only arrived at Monza this morning in his personal Ferrari F40, but the team is running in colours in tribute to Michael Schumacher this weekend, 30 years after his debut season.

With those two standing as the only seven-time World Champions in Formula 1 history, he went over what it means for himself and the team this weekend.

Read more: ‘Also mine’ – Hamilton makes Schumacher admission as Ferrari tribute takes on new meaning

Bring your sun protection to Monza…

Searing temperatures being forecast at the Italian Grand Prix have prompted the FIA to act with the declaration of an official heat hazard, before the weekend has even begun.

Advanced driver cooling systems will be in place, and drivers also have the option of wearing a cooling vest through the weekend, if they so choose.

Read more: FIA declares heat hazard ahead of Italian Grand Prix

Lindblad takes on difficulties of ‘not Monza’ Italian GP

In media sessions at least, it would probably be fair to say that Arvid Lindblad has largely straight-batted questions politely in his rookie season so far.

At Monza on Thursday, however, he said he’d “rather not say too much” about how he feels about how the circuit felt in the simulator before, amusingly in hindsight, going on to speak at length about how he really felt about what may await this weekend.

Read more: ‘Not Monza’ – ‘Sad’ Italian Grand Prix prediction as ‘dangerous’ situation flagged

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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