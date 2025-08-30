Mercedes driver George Russell is under investigation by the FIA following a near miss with Fernando Alonso’s Aston Martin in final practice at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Alonso was completing a fast lap in the closing stages of FP3 at Zandvoort when he moved across the circuit, seemingly in search of a tow from Russell’s car ahead.

However, Russell moved to the right towards the pit entry, squeezing Alonso between the Mercedes and the wall as the pair almost made contact.

Russell elected to continue on the circuit as Alonso went straight through the pit lane without stopping.

Alonso appeared to point the finger at Russell in the immediate aftermath of the incident, telling his Aston Martin team over team radio: “They don’t look in their mirrors.”

The incident was noted by the stewards before it was announced that it would be the subject of a post-session investigation.

Alonso and Russell, along with team representatives from Aston Martin and Mercedes, are required to report to the stewards at 12:55 local time over an alleged breach of Article 37.5 and/or Article 33.4′ of the sporting regulations.

The charge relates to ‘Car 63 allegedly impeding Car 14 and/or driving erratically at the pit entry.’

Russell and Alonso ended the session in third and 10th respectively as McLaren driver Lando Norris topped FP3.

Alonso’s Aston Martin team has enjoyed a promising start to the Dutch Grand Prix weekend, with the high-downforce demands of the Zandvoort circuit suiting the AMR25 car.

The two-time World Champion was a fixture in the top four on Friday, lapping just 0.087 seconds slower than the dominant McLaren of Norris in FP2.

Alonso’s team-mate Lance Stroll has also showed encouraging pace at Zandvoort, with the Canadian classified third in FP1 before crashing heavily in Friday’s afternoon session.

Stroll returned to the cockpit on Saturday to post the eighth-fastest time in FP3.

Russell, who sits fourth in the F1 2025 standings, is going in search of his second victory of the season this weekend after claiming his fourth career win at the Canadian Grand Prix in June.

As reported by PlanetF1.com on July 30, Russell is close to agreeing a new multi-year contract with Mercedes for the F1 2026 season and beyond.

