Fernando Alonso said the asphalt for the Las Vegas Grand Prix does not “meet Formula 1 standards” and told the FIA to decide whether the circuit is acceptable for the future of the sport.

Ever since its arrival on the calendar three years ago, the Las Vegas GP has split opinion with some believing the track is not fit for purpose while others argue it brings new fans to the sport.

Of the discerning voices, Alonso focused on the tarmac of the street circuit and suggested it was not up to the required level.

“The asphalt doesn’t meet Formula 1 standards,” he said, as per AS. “It’s too slippery, we can’t get the tyres up to the right temperature, there’s no grip, and it’s extremely bumpy.

“It’s on the verge of being unsafe to race on. We need to talk to the FIA about whether this is acceptable for the coming years. The circuit itself is fine, but the asphalt and its position on the calendar are at the limit.”

As they were in the first year, manholes on the street which is open to the public for the rest of the year were the focus of the practice sessions after one was lifted from the ground midway through FP2.

Alonso was not the only driver to suggest something along those lines. Ollie Bearman described it as “dangerous” following FP2.

“This is the least enjoyable street track I’ve driven,” Bearman told Sky Sports.

“Normally they’re really, really fun and great. This one is really, really low grip, which is not a great combination when you have the walls very close.

“It’s incredibly high speed, which is dangerous. I mean the track itself is cool to be racing down the Strip in Las Vegas, but aside from that there’s not much good stuff.”

The Las Vegas Grand Prix is unique in that the organiser is Formula 1 itself, meaning a removal from the calendar is unlikely.

CEO Stefano Domenicali reaffirmed the sport’s position, telling L’Equipe they intended to stay long-term at the venue.

“For every grand prix, we work constantly with the promoters to raise the bar and improve the events year after year. What’s great is that all our promoters have embraced this idea and are improving every year.

“We’ve been racing in Las Vegas for three years now, and this year has been the best yet. It’s a fantastic city, an incredible street circuit, and we witnessed an exceptional weekend of events.

“After the race this weekend, we’ll analyse everything again to discuss what worked and what we can improve, and believe me, we will act on those points. There’s always more to do…

“All I can tell you is that we intend to stay here long-term, and you can see that through the investment. We’re just getting started in Las Vegas, so please be patient.”

