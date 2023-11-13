Fernando Alonso hits out at Spanish paparazzi following photographer chase

Fernando Alonso took to social media to denounce an act from the Spanish paparazzi after being followed on a motorcycle, which seemingly then fled over a pavement.

Alonso is the most successful Formula 1 driver to hail from the nation of Spain, a two-time World Champion after taking the 2005 and 2006 titles in his Renault days.

There has been a fresh wave of support for the now 42-year-old Spaniard after his return to the podium scene in F1 2023 with Aston Martin, but sadly, not all attention is positive.

Fernando Alonso hits out at rule-breaking paparazzi

Formula 1 had a free weekend between the Brazilian and Las Vegas GPs, Alonso returning to his native Spain, though took to social media to reveal an incident of harassment from the Spanish press.

The photographer, on a motorcyle, even appeared to ride over the pavement after grabbing his shot, Alonso capturing a clear picture of the number plate as he hinted that his already infrequent visits to his homeland will reduce even further.

📸📸 Fernando Alonso, muy enfadado a su regreso a España con los paparazzi. “Clásica bienvenida a España. Lo poco que vengo y lo menos que vendré 🤮. Aunque esta vez enviaron al fotógrafo menos listo”. pic.twitter.com/cS8uhxyXNx — Señor de los Medios 🕵️‍♂️ (@MedF1osTV) November 11, 2023

“Classic welcome to Spain,” he posted. “How little I come and how little I will come. Although this time they sent the least clever photographer.”

Alonso, in the post showing the motorcycle’s law-breaking escape and number plate, tagged DGT, Spain’s National Traffic Authority, so a fine could well be coming the way of the perpetrator.

Alonso’s focus will now switch to the inaugural Las Vegas Grand Prix, which is shaping up to be arguably Formula 1’s greatest spectacle yet, and a race which Alonso carries a great deal of momentum into.

Aston Martin in Brazil moved away from the upgrade package which had seemingly caused them to lose their way, triggering a quick return to form as Alonso claimed a P3 finish in the Grand Prix, getting the better of Red Bull’s Sergio Perez in a photo finish at the line for the final podium spot.

Alonso remains in contention to finish P3 in the Drivers’ Championship, the gap to Lewis Hamilton in that position 28 points, while Aston Martin are 21 points behind McLaren in the battle for P4 in the Constructors’.

