Fernando Alonso claimed that his Honda power unit turbo was broken and had to be changed ahead of Grand Prix Sunday in Singapore.

The Japanese manufacturer has challenged that claim. Chief engineer Shintaro Orihara claimed that the turbo “was not broken” but was changed nonetheless in response to Alonso’s feedback. A deeper investigation will take place ahead of the United States Grand Prix. Alonso went on to express energy deployment frustrations during and after the race.

Fernando Alonso and Honda views split on turbo health

Speaking with respected Spanish publication AS following a P16 Singapore GP finish, Alonso spoke of a broken turbo which had been replaced.

Both Aston Martins started from the pit lane following changes made to the AMR26s under parc ferme conditions.

“Yesterday’s turbo was broken and had to be replaced, no matter what,” Alonso said.

That claim was put to Orihara, who had a different understanding of the situation.

“It was not broken,” he told PlanetF1.com and others at Marina Bay.

“But we decided to change the component based on Fernando’s feedback.

“So on the data, still we haven’t seen any equation [sic]. But, the driver is the best sensor, so we decided to replace the unit based on his comment.”

With a free weekend to come before the next triple-header begins in Austin, Honda will pour through the data back at its Sakura base in a deeper investigation into Alonso’s concerns.

“We have fortunately two weeks, so we will check everything to make sure our component is working correctly.”

More on Fernando Alonso from PlanetF1.com

Alonso data exposes the true scale of Aston Martin’s Honda problem

Untelevised Alonso radio reveals ‘ridiculous’ engine comment

While the turbo issues subsided for Alonso on Sunday, a new source of despair emerged in the form of energy deployment.

“Haha. Energy. It’s so ridiculous, this engine,” Alonso was heard exclaiming over Aston Martin team radio.

Following the race, he added: “A lot of energy deployment problems in the race, not deploying in the right place at the right time, especially after the virtual safety cars.

“We lost a lot of places and a lot of ground with the lack of deployment. So yeah, we need to look at that.”

Alonso’s speed deficit became clear in the analysis of PlanetF1.com’s resident data expert Uros Radovanovic, despite Marina Bay being the track where Aston Martin was meant to be able to hide the weaknesses of the Honda power unit.

Orihara opened up on the complex challenge which is energy under this ruleset. F1 2026 marks the first season with these power units, which feature a near 50/50 split of electrical and internal combustion engine power.

The ratio is to be tweaked further towards the ICE as part of changes for F1 2027.

“A difficult point in this type of track in this regulation is in energy; each corner, the harvest power is different,” Orihara revealed.

“Then we need to also tune for driveability and also boost, following. I believe another manufacturer is trying to get the best driveability and also boost in following.

“So not performance difference coming from power itself, also energy management and also driveability, boost while following. This is a very complicated regulation.”

Alonso has scored Aston Martin’s seven points thus far in F1 2026. The team sits P10 in the Constructors’ standings.

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

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