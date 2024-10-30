Aston Martin have confirmed that Fernando Alonso will miss media day on Thursday in Brazil as he is receiving specialist care for an intestinal infection.

The Spaniard missed media day last week in Mexico, having come down with an unspecified illness that prevented him from being able to head to the track for Thursday’s duties.

Aston Martin confirms Fernando Alonso suffering from infection

While Alonso put in a normal weekend at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez as he returned to the paddock on Friday for second practice, the two-time F1 World Champion will once again be absent from media duties at Interlagos.

A statement from Aston Martin ahead of the weekend confirmed the Spaniard is suffering from an infection which has required specialist intervention.

“Aston Martin Aramco Formula 1 Team confirms that Fernando Alonso will miss his media day activities in Brazil,” read the statement.

“Fernando had suffered with an intestinal infection in the lead-up to the Mexico City Grand Prix.

“He returned to Europe to receive further treatment from a specialist. The extra day of treatment has delayed his travel plans to Brazil but ensures he will be ready for this weekend’s racing.”

The team’s reserve driver is Brazilian racer Felipe Drugovich, who will be on hand at Interlagos should Alonso encounter any further delays to his preparation for his weekend.

Alonso retired early from the Mexico City Grand Prix after picking up debris in his brake duct, but the Spaniard was in good form as he spoke to media afterward due to the concern he felt from his peers and colleagues after his return to the paddock.

“A lot of love from everyone in the paddock this weekend, a lot of respect,” he said.

“Iit was nice to feel all of that. And I take it.

“I have a positive feeling after this weekend, despite the result, after the emotions that I was going through from Friday to now.”

With Aston Martin proving competitive in last year’s Brazilian Grand Prix, Alonso said he’s hopeful of a better weekend at Interlagos once the event gets underway.

“Looking forward to a better result,” he said.

“First of all, the performance needs to get better. It was an unlucky weekend with a yellow flag yesterday in Q2 and today’s debris on the front brake duct.

“But some other weekends, I was very lucky – we were maybe not in the points today, so I take the bad luck when we are not in the points.

“We went to Brazil, and we fought for the podium until the last lap. So reasonably confident that Brazil will get better.”

