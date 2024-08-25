Untelevised on-board footage showed Fernando Alonso taking a closer look at the McLaren MCL38 after the Dutch Grand Prix, perhaps to see what he could learn.

Lando Norris stormed to victory by 22 seconds from Max Verstappen at Zandvoort on Sunday, and with Aston Martin driver Alonso a lap down in 10th after the chequered flag, he took a closer look.

Inspector Fernando Alonso? Aston Martin driver takes closer look at McLaren

On-board footage from the camera above Lance Stroll’s cockpit in parc fermé saw the Canadian climbing out of his car after the race, while Alonso was crouched on his haunches in front as he took a look at the rear of his AMR24.

After that, the two-time World Champion took a walk forward to the McLaren parked in front of him to compare what he saw, crouching down, before getting on his hands and knees to get himself closer to the ground to see what he could briefly, before standing up and walking on.

Alonso crossed the line 10th and team-mate Lance Stroll finished 13th in the Netherlands on Sunday, after both drivers had qualified in the top 10 for the race.

With the top four teams in the Constructors’ Championship having moved well clear of the rest of the field in the standings, Aston Martin sit fifth at this stage of the season.

Norris admitted afterwards that McLaren “100 per cent” have the fastest car on the grid as it stands, but Alonso acknowledged that his current team are not quite on the same level at the moment.

“The top four teams, it seems they are in another league,” Alonso said after the race.

“We are fighting for ninth and 10th, today was 10th. Pierre [Gasly] was a little bit faster than us all throughout the race, so it was a challenging race for us.

“We didn’t have the pace, we were not comfortable so we need to get better.”

