Fernando Alonso has joined the growing list of drivers who have incurred penalties for changing power unit components at the Italian Grand Prix, with Liam Lawson joining the Aston Martin driver in starting from the pit lane.

Formula 1 went into Saturday’s qualifying with three drivers – Kimi Antonelli, Lawson and Alex Albon – facing penalties facing penalties for changing various engine components.

Fernando Alonso and Liam Lawson set for pit lane starts at Monza

Although they qualified seventh, 14th and 18th respectively, the trio was expected to line up 20th, 21st and 22nd.

However, that order has been shaken up by FIA technical director Jo Bauer’s pre-race notes.

He announced that Alonso, who had qualified in 21st place with Aston Martin again the slowest team on the grid, had taken a new MGU-K, battery and control electronics.

“The motor generator unit-kinetic used by Fernando Alonso is the fifth (5th) of the three (3) new motor generator units-kinetic allowed for the 2026 Championship season and this is not in conformity with B8.2.2 f) of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations,” he said in his notes.

“The energy store unit used by Fernando Alonso is the sixth (6th) of the three (3) new energy store units allowed for the 2026 Championship season and this is not in conformity with B8.2.2 d) of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations.

“The control electronics unit used by Fernando Alonso is the sixth (6th) of the three (3) new control electronics units allowed for the 2026 Championship season and this is not in conformity with B8.2.2 e) of the 2026 Formula One Sporting Regulations.”

Honda confirmed it had seen an issue with Alonso’s AMR26’s Honda power unit during Q1, prompting the engine supplier to change three of the components.

Honda issued a statement to PlanetF1.com: “Yesterday in Q1 we identified some abnormal behaviour (in the data) on some of the PU components of Fernando’s car.

“This prevented Fernando from completing a final run in qualifying.

“We worked on the car overnight as a result and Fernando’s car will start the race from the pit lane.”

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Alonso will be joined in the pit lane by Liam Lawson. Already facing a back-of-the-grid start due to an engine penalty, the team opted to change the RB22’s set-up and rear wing, breaching parc fermé conditions.

Bauer’s note said: “The rear wing assembly of car number 30 was replaced without the approval of the technical delegate. Also changes have been made to the set up of the suspension of car 30.”

Revised Italian GP starting grid

1 Pierre Gasly Alpine

2 George Russell Mercedes

3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari

4 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari

5 Max Verstappen Red Bull

6 Oscar Piastri McLaren

7 Franco Colapinto Alpine

8 Lando Norris McLaren

9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls

10 Gabriel Bortoleto Audi

11 Oliver Bearman Haas

12 Nico Hulkenberg Audi

13 Carlos Sainz Williams

14 Esteban Ocon Haas

15 Yuki Tsunoda Racing Bulls

16 Valtteri Bottas Cadillac

17 Sergio Perez Cadillac

18 Lance Stroll Aston Martin

19 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes

20 Alex Albon Williams

Pit lane – Liam Lawson Red Bull

Pit lane – Fernando Alonso Aston Martin

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