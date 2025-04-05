Fernando Alonso said Max Verstappen was in a league of his own after the Dutchman took a stunning pole in Suzuka.

Verstappen defied expectation and his own car’s performance to qualify ahead of both McLarens and secure his first pole since Austria last season.

Fernando Alonso reacts to Max Verstappen pole

Verstappen’s time of 1:26.983 set an all-time record for Suzuka as he pulled the Red Bull car higher than many had predicted.

Alonso, who has always been a fan of Verstappen, praised the ability of the Dutchman, suggesting only he could drive a lap like that.

“Only he can do it,” Alonso said with a smile to Viaplay. “I think there is no other driver at the moment that can drive a car and put it so high. Higher than the car deserves.

“I think it was a magical moment for everyone here.”

Verstappen himself admitted he was surprised to be at the front while praising the Suzuka circuit.

“We tried the best we could, I think, to get the best possible balance with the car. But it wasn’t easy, even in qualifying,” he said.

“But every session, we just kept on making little improvements. I think that’s where we made the difference.

“And then, yeah, the last time was just flat out. I mean, around here, being on the limit, or maybe even a bit over in places, is incredibly rewarding.”

“It’s insane in a Formula 1 car around here, Sector 1 especially, is unbelievable.

“And now with the new tarmac as well, it just gives you even more grip around there. So, to commit is even harder.

“This is a proper highlight for us to be back on pole here. But we will look to tomorrow. There might be some rain around, but we’ll do our very best.”

Red Bull boss Christian Horner praised Verstappen for extracting “every ounce” of performance out of the RB21.

“We did not expect that. On Max, I mean, what do you say?” he told Sky F1.

“Just an outstanding, outstanding lap – he’s extracted every ounce of performance.

“He and his engineering team, they were working on the preparation, getting the tyres in the right window, and he’s got the most out of it today.”

