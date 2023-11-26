The final race of F1 2023 is in the books in what has, as expected, been another busy day in the world of Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso offered his reply after former team-mate Lewis Hamilton accused him of brake testing him in Abu Dhabi, while Hamilton quickly set Mercedes’ sights on F1 2024 in a message after his disappointing end to a painful campaign.

All this and more, so let us dive into the action…

Fernando Alonso brushes off Lewis Hamilton accusation

Additional reporting by Thomas Maher

The stewards had a brief look at Alonso for erratic driving after he had seemingly slowed well before the braking zone with Hamilton behind, who accused the Spaniard of brake testing him over team radio.

After the race, this exchange was brought up with Alonso offering a cheeky response, acknowledging the gamesmanship of trying to gain a DRS advantage with the detection line approaching.

“Lewis obviously is very clever, understands the sport really, really good and has a lot of experience, but I have more,” Alonso told media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher.

Lewis Hamilton issues Mercedes message for F1 2024

A disappointing Abu Dhabi Grand Prix brought a close to a frustrating season overall for Hamilton.

He will use the off-season though to pick himself back up and chase that record eighth World Championship again next year, saying Mercedes know what they need to do if they are to get him there.

“We’ve learned a lot about the car and it’s just down to the team now,” Hamilton told Sky F1.

“They know what they need to do.”

FIA take issue with Sergio Perez “personal insults”

Like Hamilton, Sergio Perez was not a very happy driver after the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, a five-second penalty for causing a collision with Lando Norris costing him a podium finish.

And it seems Perez irked the stewards with a team radio message, drawing a formal warning as the stewards made it clear that they would not tolerate “personal insults”.

Charles Leclerc hits out at Ferrari over burnouts denial

F1 2023 may not have brought about much reason to celebrate for Leclerc and Ferrari, the Scuderia having lost out on P3 in the Constructors’ Championship to Mercedes by three points.

Still, Leclerc wanted to sign off with the customary burnouts on the Abu Dhabi grid, a request which was, much to his chagrin, rejected by Ferrari.

“Arghhhh, not even this for f*ck sake,” Leclerc vented over the radio.

Lewis Hamilton opens up on extent of Ferrari talks

Leclerc and his Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz both have contract business to attend to, their current deals expiring after F1 2024.

And after Red Bull boss Christian Horner claimed that Hamilton was in “serious” talks over a move to Ferrari for next season, Hamilton has shed further light on his relationship with the key players at the iconic team.

Hamilton told media including PlanetF1.com’s Thomas Maher: “I know John [Elknann, Ferrari chairman] really well, we met years ago in the Google camp.

“I’ve known Fred [Vassuer, team principal] since 2005 and we’ve always had a really great relationship and we would talk often, particularly since he’s been in Formula 1.

“We’ve met, we’ve had more [conversations], we’ve travelled together with Toto [Wolff, Mercedes team boss].”

