Fernando Alonso has suggested Lewis Hamilton’s ‘childhood dream’ to move to Ferrari was not the case 12 months ago.

While they have shared some respectful moments over the seasons, Alonso has never been afraid to take a shot at Hamilton, most notably in Belgium 2022 when he said Hamilton “only knows how to drive and start in first.”

And Alonso has once again taken aim at Hamilton by suggesting the childhood dream of Hamilton to move to Ferrari was not the case 12 months ago.

Fernando Alonso pours cold water on Lewis Hamilton Ferrari motive

Hamilton announced his decision to move to Ferrari earlier this month and said it was motivated by a dream to be racing in the famous red. Alonso, a former Ferrari driver himself, was not so sure.

“It was not his childhood dream 12 months ago,” Alonso told media, including PlanetF1.com. “I hope he enjoys the experience. I think it’s a very special team. It is more special when you win and that’s the thing – you need to win.

“For a few years already, they have had a very fast car, and they were fighting for big things. Maybe he can come and bring that extra to fight for the championship because I think, as I said, the car is there.

“At the end of last year, even with a very dominating Red Bull car, Ferrari was still able to match the lap time and to be faster than them in most of the qualifying. So I think the car should be fast enough.”

As for his own future, Hamilton’s move opened a door for Alonso to switch to Mercedes but the two-time World Champion said there had been no contact.

“On the Mercedes theme, no, nothing at all,” he said of any conversation. “I know the driver market has started earlier this year, then probably June or July, which is the normal timing, but this will not affect me at all, in terms of preparing for the season.

“We have very limited testing in Bahrain. I cannot think too much about the future right now. I will have to see and wait a few races. I’m aware of my situation, which is very unique.

“There are only three World Champions on the grid and fast World Champions, because in the past, maybe there were some World Champions, they were not so committed to being fast.

“I’m probably the only one available for ’25. So I am in a good position. But at the same time, when I make the decision [on] if I want to keep racing on for the future, the first and only talk that I will have at the beginning is with Aston Martin, because that will be my only one priority.”

