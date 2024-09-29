Fernando Alonso ‘matter of time’ tease as protégé’s Audi F1 prospects strengthen

Fernando Alonso cast a “matter of time” verdict for Gabriel Bortoleto making it to Formula 1, as he continues to be linked to an Audi F1 seat.

The F1 2024 campaign has seen rookies like Oliver Bearman and Franco Colapinto make their mark, while Liam Lawson is back as of the United States GP as Daniel Ricciardo’s VCARB replacement. But, looking ahead to F1 2025, could Gabriel Bortoleto get his shot?

Fernando Alonso lauds Gabriel Bortoleto amid Audi F1 talk

A member of the McLaren driver development programme – and a protégé of two-time World Champion Alonso – Bortoleto is bidding to replicate the achievement of current McLaren driver Oscar Piastri, as well as George Russell and Charles Leclerc, by winning the Formula 3 and Formula 2 titles in back-to-back seasons.

With two rounds of the campaign remaining, Bortoleto leads the standings by 4.5 points over Red Bull junior Isack Hadjar, and his form has seen him linked with joining the F1 2025 grid as part of the Sauber line-up, in what will be their final season before the Audi F1 2026 transition.

And while Alonso was giving little away on what the future could hold for Bortoleto, he teased that his F1 graduation is just “a matter of time”.

“He’s an incredible talent and a very humble person as well, which I think that’s the biggest thing that we need to work on,” said Alonso of Bortoleto when speaking to the media at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

“He’s a hard worker, apart from his talent, and I think that’s why in Formula 3 and Formula 2 he had this much progress.

“I think also he’s someone that is taking things very seriously as well, which at that age is never a guarantee.

“He won the championship as a rookie in Formula 3, and he’s fighting for the championship as a rookie in Formula 2, but without the test of many other rookies. So he’s probably the only rookie, rookie on the championship. So this was an amazing achievement so far.

“And let’s see what the future brings. But, you know, it’s a matter of time that he gets to F1.”

How the F1 2025 and F1 2026 grids are shaping up

Nico Hulkenberg is already signed up for F1 2025 and the Audi era to come, with speculation having emerged that current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas had penned a new one-year deal to stay with the team.

However, Bottas shot that rumour down, providing a huge boost for Bortoleto’s chances of getting the nod. Bortoleto has also seen another contender drop out of the running with Sauber junior and F2 rival Zane Maloney having signed with the ABT Yamaha Lola Formula E team.

Mick Schumacher too has reportedly fallen off the shortlist of new Audi F1 boss Mattia Binotto.

Bottas told Viaplay at the Singapore GP that talk of him having re-signing with Sauber was “fake news”, adding: “That’s what you can say about that. Nothing is signed.

“A one-year contract is not my goal here, but we’ll see more next week. Let’s keep a cool head.”

