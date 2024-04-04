Fernando Alonso believes there is “zero chance” that Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull at the end of 2024 – but teased that his potential exit could have “an impact” on his own F1 future.

Despite his current status as F1’s dominant force, Verstappen’s future has come under scrutiny over recent weeks as a result of the dramas engulfing the Red Bull team.

Fernando Alonso addresses Red Bull rumours amid Max Verstappen uncertainty

Verstappen’s father Jos called for Christian Horner to leave his position after last month’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the long-serving team principal of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems” after an investigation into Horner’s conduct was dismissed.

Amid concerns that the saga could drive Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes for 2025, Horner argued a week later in Saudi Arabia that “nobody is bigger than the team.”

Alonso, whose current Aston Martin contract is due to expire at the end of 2024, is said to be monitoring Verstappen’s situation with interest, with reports this week claiming the two-time World Champion is “pushing very hard” to join Red Bull next season.

With his 43rd birthday on the horizon, Alonso has frequently insisted that he is yet to make a decision on whether to continue racing in F1 in 2025.

Speaking to media ahead of this weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix, however, the Spaniard admitted that a potential Verstappen switch could have a knock-on effect on his own plans.

He said: “Sure, if Max leaves Red Bull, maybe that has an impact – but I think there is zero chance of that happening.

“So I think that’s something that I’m not thinking [about] too much.

“What I want to do is just concentrate on my stuff here and just this race, before trying to make a decision on if I keep racing or not in the summer – and if I keep racing, where will be the best possibility.

“That stress that is happening – I know the rumours and things like that – we are not into those too much.

“I’m not into those, for sure.”

Asked why he is so confident that Verstappen will stay put for 2025, Alonso added: “I don’t know. That’s my feeling.”

Alonso has been frequently linked with a move to Red Bull over the course of his F1 career, with the team memorably overlooking him to promote Daniil Kvyat as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement at the end of 2014.

Appearing on F1’s Beyond The Grid podcast in 2018, Horner ruled out the possibility of ever signing Alonso, claiming the two-time World Champion has “caused chaos wherever he’s gone.”

He said: “I’ve got huge respect for Fernando, he’s a great driver, a fantastic driver.

“But I think it’d be very difficult to see. He’s tended to cause a bit of chaos wherever he’s gone.

“I’m not sure it would be the healthiest thing for Fernando to join the team.

“I think our preference would be to continue to invest in youth than take a driver who is obviously close to the end of his career.”

