McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown has made it clear that he would “love” a Fernando Alonso reunion.

And the focus of that fresh link-up would be their recently-announced World Endurance Championship venture, and more specifically their Le Mans comeback, with Brown teasing that Alonso is approaching his retirement from Formula 1.

Fernando Alonso and McLaren: The trilogy?

Alonso stands as the most experienced Formula 1 driver of all-time with 406 grand prix starts and counting to the 43-year-old Spaniard’s name.

He is currently under contract with Aston Martin – the F1 team which he has raced with since 2023 – and where he is contracted until the end of 2026.

But, a further return to McLaren could be in his future if Brown gets his way, as McLaren prepare to enter the World Endurance Championship hypercar class from 2027, which will mean a return for the brand to the iconic 24 Hours of Le Mans event, won by McLaren in 1995.

Alonso – who previously raced for McLaren’s Formula 1 outfit in 2007 and again from 2015-18 – is a two-time Le Mans winner and World Endurance Champion with Toyota Gazoo Racing, and Brown wants to see McLaren head back into Le Mans action with Alonso at the wheel.

“Alonso is one of the best, I know that because he worked for us,” Brown told Marca.

“He is an incredible athlete and although his days in Formula 1 will soon be over… we have already announced that we will return to Le Mans, a race he has already won… and I would love to see him back in a McLaren.”

This huge McLaren and Alonso reunion offer comes at a time where his current team Aston Martin are once more being linked with a big-money move for reigning four-time F1 World Champion Max Verstappen.

Alonso joins Lance Stroll – son of Aston Martin F1 team owner Lawrence Stroll – in the current driver line-up.

However, Verstappen has moved to play down the talk of a potential Red Bull exit, stemming from the fading of their dominant ways and the confirmed existence of a performance-related release clause in Verstappen’s Red Bull contract, which runs until the end of 2028.

Red Bull senior advisor Helmut Marko claiming the “concern” was “great” that Verstappen could depart only added fuel to the fire.

“People need something to write about. That’s all I can say about it,” Verstappen told the Dutch media at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

“And of course, whatever Helmut says…look, I think every driver wants to be in the fastest car – that’s completely normal.

“But that doesn’t mean you should run away if things don’t go your way.

“We’re still working on solving our problems and we’re not where we want to be yet – but that’s all you can do.

“You can shout about it, but that doesn’t help. I’m just trying to do my best.

“It’s quite possible that we’ll have everything under control in 2026, but you can’t always win everything.”

