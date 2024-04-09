Toto Wolff told not to expect a phone call as Fernando Alonso teases over 2025 seat

Fernando Alonso is playing his cards close to his chest about his F1 future, but appears to have poured cold water on a Mercedes move.

Alonso is one of the leading drivers without an F1 contract signed for 2025, making him a prospect for Mercedes as Toto Wolff seeks a successor for Lewis Hamilton.

Fernando Alonso: Mercedes doesn’t feel that attractive

Alonso has made it clear that he is yet to make up his mind on whether or not he wishes to continue in Formula 1 in 2025, with the two-time F1 World Champion admitting that it is a huge commitment.

“I need to decide myself what I want to do for the future,” he said last month when asked about what he’d like to do next season.

“If I want to commit my life, again, for a few more years to this sport, which I love.

“But I love driving, I’ve been driving all over winter, different cars, DTM, rallycross, rally car, go-kart itself.

“I love Formula 1, but generally, I love driving.

“So if it’s not Formula 1, I will find myself happy in any other form of motorsport, and maybe have more time for my private life, which is also very important at this age.”

But, if Alonso does decide to remain in Formula 1, it’s Aston Martin who remain priority one for him as the Silverstone-based squad surely become an established name at the head of the midfield.

With Lawrence Stroll pumping money and resources into building up the former Force India squad, Aston Martin is set to move to Honda power in 2026 – the Japanese manufacturer currently enjoying a run of multiple titles with Red Bull.

Using Mercedes power as a customer team, Aston Martin’s performance level has been similar to that of its supplier, and Alonso seems to have poured cold water on the idea of moving to the Brackley-based squad to replace the departing Hamilton.

“That’s a very good question,” he told Sky F1, when asked if he’d be making a phone call to Toto Wolff after beating both Mercedes drivers and claiming sixth place in Japan.

“But yeah, Mercedes is behind now, so it doesn’t feel that attractive!”

As for whether or not he’s any closer to making a decision on whether to stay in F1, Alonso said: “It goes either way.

“I had a lot of fun, which is great to keep on racing. I had one of my best weekends ever in driving, [but] I am 44 seconds behind the leader, so it doesn’t feel that attractive at the same time, so let’s see.”

Fernando Alonso: Staying in F1 is a decision I need to make with myself

Toto Wolff recently revealed Alonso is a prospect worth considering for Mercedes, alongside the available Carlos Sainz, the already-contracted Max Verstappen, and the team’s own junior Kimi Antonelli.

But Wolff may have to wait until Alonso has done some soul-searching, as well as having initial conversations with Aston Martin – who themselves have made it clear they’d like to retain the Spaniard.

Until Alonso has made the decision to continue, he’s said won’t be chatting with any teams and his first priority will be to converse with Aston Martin about whether or not they can reach an agreement to continue.

“This is a decision that I need to do with myself, I need to think and I need to commit to a team eventually, and make sure that I understand that the next few years of my life, it will be that team and 100 percent of my time,” he said.

“Once I do that decision, I want to sit with Aston Martin and say, ‘OK, I make this decision. And I would love to continue with this project’.

“Because I think we did a good step forward in the last year. We built a lot of things together. We have this new facility here. We have everything to succeed for the future, and I trust this project.

“So that will be my first priority when I say that I want to speak first with Aston Martin, because I feel part of this project very much.

“But, if we cannot reach an agreement and I want to commit to race in Formula 1, I know that I have a privileged position.

“I’m probably attractive to other teams, the performance that they saw last year, the commitment, and as I said, you know there are only three World Champions on the grid. And there is only one available.”

