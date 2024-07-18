Culprit revealed behind hilarious Lando Norris Euro 2024 prank at Hungarian GP

Fernando Alonso pointed to the other Spaniard on the Formula 1 grid after a Lando Norris name sign received a makeover following the Euros 2024 final.

Spain and England met on a free weekend for Formula 1 between the British and Hungarian GPs to determine the winner of the Euro 2024 football competition, with Spain coming out on top via a 2-1 victory.

Lando Norris teased in F1 paddock over England defeat

Norris witnessed the defeat for his native England in person as he watched on at Berlin’s Olympic Stadium, a loss which he was reminded of upon arriving in the Formula 1 paddock for the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In a post which has since gone viral on X, [formerly known as Twitter], it can be seen that a sign carrying Norris’ name has been engraved with that result, the artwork reading “2-1 VIVA España!!”

The post claimed that Carlos Oñoro, manager of Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz – who raced alongside Norris at McLaren from 2019-20 – was responsible for the tease.

F1 2025 driver market twists and turns continue

Indeed, Alonso, the other Spaniard on the F1 grid, was asked whether he was the culprit and steered attention back towards the Sainz camp.

“No, not me,” said Alonso when asked in a pre-Hungarian GP press conference whether he pulled the prank.

“There is another Spanish driver! So yeah, not me for sure.”

It turned out to be quite the weekend of sporting success for Spain, with their 21-year-old tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz retaining his Wimbledon tennis crown courtesy of a straight sets victory over Novak Djokovic.

Asked how much he enjoyed it all, Alonso said: “Well, the whole country enjoyed for sure.

“I mean, tennis, we had an incredible run with Rafa Nadal for many, many years. Two decades in the top spot and now with Carlos, so yeah, I think we are in good hands there. He is very young, very talented. And yeah, I think that the whole country is enjoying every time he plays.

“And also in football, obviously, it’s only every four years, or every two years when there’s a World Cup, and yeah, it was a good match on Sunday, really enjoyed and yeah, I wanted to win this one because obviously when you come to the race weekend again and with all the mechanics and then everyone in the garage, it’s much better like this.”

Norris is providing a British victory over Spain so far in the F1 2024 standings, his 171 points placing him P2 in the Drivers’ Championship, with Sainz on 146 and Alonso 45.

