Best driver in the world? The truth behind Fernando Alonso’s cheeky Larson reply

The motorsport world has been consumed by a debate about who should qualify for the best all-around driver in the world, Formula 1’s Max Verstappen or NASCAR’s Kyle Larson?

That’s all well and good — but Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso has a unique answer of his own.

Fernando Alonso: “I bet Max Verstappen is good in everything…”

Kyle Larson stirred up ample debate in the motorsport world when, after winning the Knoxville Nationals for the third time in four years, the NASCAR ace claimed he was a better all-around driver than three-time F1 champion Max Verstappen.

“I know in my mind I am better than him as an all-around driver,” Larson said, as reported by FloRacing.

Larson admitted Verstappen would have him beat in a Grand Prix car — but anywhere else, Larson felt he’d come out on top.

For his own part, Max Verstappen hasn’t been interested in entertaining the debate, telling assembled journalists during the build up to the Dutch Grand Prix that “everyone thinks their own way, right?”

Interestingly, Aston Martin’s Fernando Alonso was also brought into the debate. He’s one of the few drivers on the current F1 grid who has experience racing in multiple disciplines, including IndyCar, Dakar, and endurance racing.

When asked about who was better, Larson or Verstappen, Alonso responded, “I don’t know. I think Max is quite good in GPs as well and I bet he’s good in everything.

“But still not as good as me!”

It was a cheeky answer from Alonso — but there is some truth to it, at least in the sense that Alonso has competed successfully at some of the world’s most iconic non-F1 events.

The Spaniard further elaborated on the skills it requires to compete in different kinds of racing.

“You need to adapt very quickly to very different disciplines,” he said.

“Oval racing is one thing, a completely independent technique and driving skills.

“And Dakar, really, pressing the throttle and the brake at the same time for six hours, just dominating the car — that’s not easy to adapt.



Fernando Alonso is an unexpected addition to the “best driver in the world” conversation, but we’re likely to hear from other drivers on this debate as Formula 1’s return continues at the Dutch Grand Prix.

