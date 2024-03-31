Fernando Alonso wants his Formula 1 future sorted ahead of the summer and the Aston Martin driver is reportedly “pushing very hard” for an opening at Red Bull.

Alonso faces a critical few months coming up as he decides where his Formula 1 career goes from here. The two-time World Champion has flirted with the idea of retirement, but on the flip side there is the potential of exciting opportunities cropping up in what has already been a wild ‘silly season’.

Fernando Alonso chasing Red Bull move?

Alonso’s current team Aston Martin are desperate to sign the 42-year-old to a new contract beyond F1 2024, but Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has named the Spaniard as a potential replacement for Lewis Hamilton, who kicked-off the driver market drama by announcing his 2025 move to Ferrari.

And there could also be an opening at Red Bull, with Sergio Perez into the final year of his contract, while neither Daniel Ricciardo nor Yuki Tsunoda at Red Bull’s junior team appear to be impressing driver programme boss Helmut Marko.

And of all the potential possibilities in the F1 2025 driver market, The Race claims that Alonso is “pushing very hard” to find out whether a move to Red Bull is on the cards before he makes a decision on his future, which he wants to take before the summer.

Reflecting on his past career moves, which have at times seen Alonso criticised, such as his unsuccessful Renault and McLaren returns, he said: “Sometimes it did help me, sometimes it hurt me to be the owner of my destiny.

“I chose when to go from a team, when to join a team. I chose when to stop Formula 1. And I chose when to come back.

“And now I will choose what I do next year. I will not follow what others do, and they dictate my destiny. I will do it on my own, for good or for bad, it’s the way that I am.

“I don’t want to wait maybe until the summer, because I think that will be unfair for me and the team, if they have to find more options or things like that. But I don’t want to rush as well, and make a decision while my head is not into next year.”

Alonso has once more secured the advantage over Aston Martin team-mate Lance Stroll early in F1 2024, though the regular podiums which characterised the start of Alonso’s Aston Martin association in 2023 have not been forthcoming this time around, Red Bull and Ferrari having started out as the leading teams.

