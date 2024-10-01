Fernando Alonso has put the ball in Audi F1’s court on the team potentially signing his protégé Gabriel Bortoleto, warning he is not short of admirers.

While Sauber moved quickly to secure the services of Nico Hulkenberg from Haas for F1 2025 and beyond into the Audi F1 era, the Swiss-based team are yet to make a decision on his team-mate as new Audi F1 chief Mattia Binotto mulls over the options.

Fernando Alonso awaiting Gabriel Bortoleto Sauber decision

One driver widely regarded to be on Binotto’s shortlist is Bortoleto, the McLaren-backed driver who currently leads the Formula 2 Drivers’ Championship as he bids to win the Formula 3 and F2 titles in back-to-back seasons.

McLaren has expressed a willingness to cut a deal with Sauber for Bortoleto, but not completely lose ties to the 19-year-old Brazilian, Alonso confirming that Sauber are not the only ones who Bortoleto has made an impression on.

“Sauber has to make a decision,” Alonso told Motorsport-Magazin.com.

“Gabriel is extremely promising for everyone.”

And Alonso validated McLaren’s stance that their Bortoleto ties would not hamper a move to Sauber.

“There are never problems with teams in Formula 1,” he said. “Everything can be adapted.”

Bortoleto’s chances of landing a Sauber seat have been boosted with a couple of main rivals dropping out of the running, Sauber junior Zane Maloney having sealed a switch to Formula E, while Binotto has reportedly opted against a Mick Schumacher reunion.

Current Sauber driver Valtteri Bottas has also shut down talk that he had agreed a one-year extension for F1 2025.

However, Alonso also stressed that Bortoleto’s F1 breakthrough needs to come at the right time and team for his development.

“Gabriel is simply a rookie with pure talent,” Alonso stated. “It’s incredible.

“Brazil also has a lot of Formula 1 history and many great drivers. But perhaps a little too much pressure. We have to give Gabriel time. His time in Formula 1 will come. We must not take any shortcuts that could hinder the development of his talent.

“He has to come to Formula 1 at the right time, when he is ready. Then he also has to be in the right team and environment, combining the pressure and motivation to get into Formula 1 with the right timing.”

Formula 1 has not had a Brazilian driver on the grid since Pietro Fittipaldi raced for Haas in the final two rounds of the 2020 season, in place of the injured Romain Grosjean.

