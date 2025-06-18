As Lewis Hamilton’s struggles at Ferrari continued in Montreal, Fernando Alonso says it’s “difficult” to pinpoint the issue given no one outside of the team actually knows the truth.

Hamilton joined Ferrari at the start of the F1 2025 championship in a fairytale storyline: F1’s most successful driver racing for the sport’s longest-serving team to chase a piece of Formula 1 history.

Is the Lewis Hamilton/Ferrari fairytale fading?

But after the hype waned, so too did the expectations with Hamilton left searching for a first Grand Prix podium, never mind race wins or a World title, with the Italian stable 10 races into the F1 2025 championship.

Although the Briton has a Sprint pole and victory to his name, both of which he achieved in China, the lesser awards are his accolades for this season.

When it comes to Grand Prix, his best result has been a fourth place at Ferrari’s first home race, the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, where he was 14 seconds down on race winner Max Verstappen.

But it was also the first time that Hamilton beat his team-mate Charles Leclerc on a Grand Prix Sunday. And it was also the last.

Ferrari team-mates: F1 2025 head-to-head stats

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head qualifying statistics between team-mates

👉 F1 2025: Head-to-head race statistics between team-mates

Losing their overall head-to-head battles – qualifying, Grands Prix and championship points – Hamilton hinted that there is more going on behind the scenes than he can speak of.

“The mindset for me, I’m like ‘there’s a lot of changes that need to be made in the system’,” he said.

“I wish I could tell you what’s happening. There’s a lot going on in the background.

“Yeah, I can’t say too much about it. There’s so many things I wish I could tell you that could explain the things that have happened this year, the problems we had, and what’s going on within the organisation.”

And therein lies the crux of the matter.

While fingers have been pointed at Ferrari team principal Fred Vasseur as well as the Scuderia’s technical team and Hamilton too, no one outside the Scuderia actually knows where the problems lies.

Even Alonso, Hamilton’s fellow quadragenarian, who himself tried to win a World title with the Italian stable, says no one knows why Hamilton and Ferrari are struggling to gel.

“What’s wrong with him? I have no idea,” Alonso, who thrice finished runner-up in the championship with Ferrari, said in Montreal.

“Lewis is a great driver, he’s capable of exploiting all his strengths.

“After 24 races, we’ll do the math: he’s struggling now, but he can turn things around very quickly.”

He is, however, concerned that Hamilton’s issues and team-mate deficit to Charles Leclerc aren’t much different to his head-to-head against George Russell in his last season at Mercedes.

“I don’t think the situation has changed much compared to last year with Russell. Then, the Mercedes was apparently difficult to drive and Russell was more comfortable. This year seems to be the same,” he said.

But whatever is going on, only Hamilton and Ferrari know the full story.

“But,” Alonso concluded, “it’s difficult to give an opinion without having all the information.”

Read next: Fred Vasseur on alert as shock replacement emerges after Horner approach – report