Some pundits are calling for Aston Martin driver Fernando Alonso to call it quits, while Christian Horner has responded to Adrian Newey claims.

All this and more in PlanetF1’s daily F1 news roundup.

F1 news: Christian Horner defends Red Bull against Adrian Newey claim

After Adrian Newey claimed his concerns about the development path of Red Bull’s RB20 went unheeded, Christian Horner says Red Bull’s car troubles were already in play during the Briton’s time as chief technical officer, “certainly during 2023”.

Red Bull announced last May that Newey would leave the team in early 2025 after an extended gardening leave period during which he’d still work on the RB17, Red Bull’s hypercar.

Read more: Christian Horner issues Adrian Newey response with ‘deep-rooted’ Red Bull claim

F1 news: Is Fernando Alonso’s time up?

Despite grabbing headlines as recently as 2023 with his podium success at Aston Martin, Tom Coronel has told Fernando Alonso that his “time is over”.

43-year-old Alonso is entering his 22nd season in Formula 1 this year, and it’s unlikely to be his last as PlanetF1.com understand he has a multi-year agreement with Aston Martin.

Read more: ‘What are you still doing?’ – Alonso told to ‘get out of here, go’

The latest tech introductions from the FIA:

👉 Ferrari boss responds as tougher flexi-wing tests introduced by FIA

👉 FIA homologates key safety change ahead of F1 2025 season

F1 news: Carlos Sainz reveals pace gap to frontrunners

Carlos Sainz concedes podiums are unlikely in his first season with Williams as the team has to negate a “three or four-tenths” deficit to even break into Formula 1’s top four.

F1 2025 marks a new chapter in Sainz’s Formula 1 career as the Spaniard has swapped Ferrari for Williams, signing a multi-year agreement with the Grove team after being dropped by Ferrari to make room for Lewis Hamilton.

Read more: Sainz exposes ‘four-tenths’ deficit amidst Williams ‘low’ F1 2025 expectations

F1 news: What’s up with Mercedes’ sponsorship?

Toto Wolff has said there are no plans for Ineos to withdraw their support for the Mercedes Formula 1 team despite the British company looking to scale back on outgoings.

The Sir Jim Ratcliffe controlled chemical company is reportedly making cutbacks in its sporting portfolio following costly court cases.

Read more: Toto Wolff clarifies Mercedes’ Ineos future after reported sponsorship cutbacks