Fernando Alonso’s management company has signed Sebastian Montoya, son of Alonso’s former F1 rival Juan Pablo Montoya.

Alonso and Montoya Snr raced in F1 at the same time from 2001 to 2006 but now the families have joined forces.

Juan Pablo Montoya’s son joins Fernando Alonso’s company

A14 Management already has a number of drivers signed up, including current F1 driver, Gabriel Bortoleo, but Montoya is the latest name to join them.

The 20-year-old Colombian and American currently competes in F2 with Prema Racing and will now have Alonso guiding him.

Montoya began karting in 2013 when he was eight before moving up to F4 in 2020 with Prema.

He stayed at the team the following season and raced in the Italian and German F4 series. In three of the six Italian races he competed in, Montoya finished second, putting him ninth in the standings.

In 2022, Montoya raced in the Formula Regional European Championship at the Red Bull Ring and Formula Regional Asian Championship before moving to F3 in the same season. His first full year in the series saw him finish 16th before he came 17th in 2024.

For 2025, he has moved up to F2 where he is 11th ahead of the Spanish Grand Prix weekend.

The management company was set up in 2022 as Alonso looked to diversify his racing interests and was launched with the aim of managing and representing young drivers while also helping them on their journey to Formula 1.

More on Fernando Alonso from PlanetF1.com

Fernando Alonso lands new role as Spanish GP declaration made

‘Hero of the day’ – Lewis Hamilton the target of sarcastic Alonso team radio quip

At the time of the announcement, the official website read: “A14 Management was born with the illusion of instilling what the sport has taught us in young drivers. Alonso launches, together with his trusted team, A14 Management. Born with the intention of selecting a small group of drivers from the world of karting, the cradle of this sport, and ingraining them with the indispensable values needed in order to achieve their goals.”

The management includes “physical training, advice on decision making, and economy management among others with the purpose of maximising the potential of each athlete.”

In September 2022, current Sauber driver Bortoleto announced that he had joined A14. Since doing so, he has won the F3 and F2 title, signed with the McLaren Driver Development Programme and graduated from that to the F1 grid.

Read next: McLaren telemetry data delivers blow to rivals as flexi-wings TD arrives