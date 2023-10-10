Aston Martin forbidden by F1 rules as Fernando Alonso suffers ‘semi-burns’

Fernando Alonso has revealed he suffered a “semi-burn” on his right-hand side in the extreme conditions in Qatar with Aston Martin “not allowed” to throw water over him in a pitstop.

Putting in the laps on a hot and humid night at the Lusail circuit, several drivers suffered ill health during the 56-lap Grand Prix.

Esteban Ocon threw up in his helmet, Logan Sargeant was forced to retire with team personnel supporting him as he walked away from his Williams, and Alex Albon sought medical attention due to acute heat exposure.

Fernando Alonso: I got like burned in the first 15 laps

The Aston Martin drivers also endured a difficult Grand Prix with Lance Stroll revealing he was “passing out in the car”. Post-race footage from his in-car camera caught the Canadian battling to climb out of the car by himself and needing to take a moment to rest.

As for Alonso, he was left with a “semi-burn” due to a hot seat.

The Spaniard, fighting for a points-scoring finish, told Aston Martin over the radio: “The seat is burning, mate. Anything we can do at the pit stop? Throw me water or something!”

Pitting shortly after the radio message was broadcast by FOM, Aston Martin did nothing but change the double World Champion’s tyres.

That’s because, Alonso says, throwing water over a driver is not allowed.

“I think for Lance and myself, both of us, we were struggling a little bit with temperature in the seat on the right-hand side,” Alonso said.

“I got like burned in the first 15 laps so I even asked on the radio if they could throw me some water or something at the pit stop, which apparently is not allowed.”

Reiterating that it was “not allowed, so they couldn’t help me on that” to Sky Sports, he added: “I have a very warm seat and by lap 15 I had a semi-burn on the right-hand side.

“The conditions were quite extreme today and maybe that didn’t help.”

Despite his hot seat and a big off at Turn 2, Alonso brought his AMR23 home in sixth place in conditions that some of his rivals felt were “too dangerous” and “way too hot” to race.

Asked if it was on the ‘edge of being okay’ to race, the 42-year-old replied: “Yeah probably.

“I didn’t feel perfectly okay in the car but then some of my colleagues were struggling so it was probably on the limit.

“We can think about in the future as well, like in the football, sometimes in the hotter conditions, they have some breaks or something.

“Obviously, we can’t break, but maybe we need to have a minimum or maximum temperature or humidity or something.

“But I was surprised, I didn’t expect it to be that hard.”

The FIA has since announced that it will firm up guidelines on what may or may not be acceptable conditions for going racing in extreme weather scenarios in the future.

“The FIA has begun an analysis into the situation in Qatar to provide recommendations for future situations of extreme weather conditions,” read a statement issued on Monday.

“A number of measures will be discussed at the upcoming medical commission meeting in Paris. Measures may include guidance for competitors, research into modifications for more efficient airflow in the cockpit, and recommendations for changes to the calendar to align with acceptable climatic conditions, amongst others.”

