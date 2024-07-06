Fernando Alonso has been summoned to the stewards’ room after his team allegedly worked on his car in the fast lane of the pits.

The Spaniard qualified 10th for Sunday’s race at Silverstone but before he can plan for tomorrow, he will have to go to the stewards’ room for what race control said was an alleged breach of Article 34.4 of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations.

Fernando Alonso faces trip to Silverstone stewards room

That particular regulation is concerned with working in the fast lane which race control noted regarding Alonso at 15:17 (during FP1) and that could bring a penalty for the Spaniard.

Article 34.4 states: “The pit lane will be divided into two lanes, the lane closest to the pit wall will be designated the “fast lane” and may be no more than 3.5 metres wide, the lane closest to the garages will be designated the “inner lane”.

“Other than when cars are at the end of the pit lane in accordance with Articles 43.3. 44.2 and 57, the inner lane is the only area where any work can be carried out on a car. However, no work may be carried out in the fast lane if it is likely to hinder other cars attempting to leave the pit lane.”

Alonso and a team representative will meet with the stewards at 5pm track time.

His team-mate Lance Stroll will also meet with the stewards for allegedly exiting the pit lane while the red light was on at 15:10:32.

