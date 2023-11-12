Fernando Alonso reveals surprise team he wants see top of F1 standings

Fernando Alonso has said he would like to see his old team Alpine near the top of the F1 standings, just behind current team Aston Martin, of course.

Alonso has shared some very happy memories with the Alpine team in their glory days running under the Renault name, winning two World Championships with them back in 2005 and 2006.

The Spaniard would return to the outfit now known as Alpine in 2021 after announcing a sensational F1 comeback but the stay was a relatively short-lived one, coming to a rather abrupt end after just two seasons as Alonso jumped at the chance to take Sebastian Vettel’s seat at Aston Martin.

Fernando Alonso: I have a lot of respect for Alpine

The latest departure from the Renault family wasn’t on the best of terms as tensions rose between the two in the lead-up to the shock split.

Those particular circumstances do make it a surprise to see Alonso name Alpine as one team he would love to see battle it out at the top of the F1 World Championship standings, but it is clear that he still very much remembers the good times he had with them.

“I have a lot of respect for Alpine. It’s the team [as Renault] that gave me my two World Championships, so it’ll always be in my heart, I will never wish anything bad to [them],” Alonso said in an interview with GQ magazine.

“It’s true that whenever you change team there is always this thing inside, where you look at your lap times and position and immediately you look to those of your ex-team.

“If they’re behind you, there’s always a bit of relief that you made the right decision. Ideally, I would have Aston Martin winning and Alpine second. Fighting for podiums would be the best.”

But, Alonso being Alonso, even in the very same interview he couldn’t resist subtly mentioning that Alpine’s lack of ambition was one of the main reasons he decided to jump ship to Aston Martin.

Recollecting how the move happened, he said: “I spoke with Lawrence Stroll about the possibility of joining the team after Sebastian Vettel’s announcement, and he was very convincing in selling the project and all the new people that were joining.

“In the design office, there were big names coming from different teams. I saw a lot of talent. There was also a new factory being built and coming into place this year, so there was a big project behind this team, and it was happening, it wasn’t just talk.

“Facts were supporting Lawrence’s words. I thought it was a logical move for me, if I wanted to aim for something higher than my previous team. It didn’t take long for us to join forces.”

