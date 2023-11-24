Fernando Alonso sends message to ‘expensive’ ticket holders after disrupted FP2

Fernando Alonso said he feels for the fans who bought “expensive” tickets after another day of minimal running in Friday’s practice.

While FP1 passed by without incident, FP2 was heavily disrupted with both Carlos Sainz and Nico Hulkenberg crashing and causing red flags.

It was the Ferrari crash that saw the session lose a significant amount of run time which followed on from a similar occurrence in Las Vegas.

Fernando Alonso ‘feels for’ fans who missed out

Eight minutes into FP2, Sainz crashed just as he did at the same point of FP1 last week but while the session was at least able to be resumed this time round, it meant another day of disappointment for the fans who had paid several hundreds of pounds to sit in the grandstands.

While the situation will have affected the team’s plans, Alonso’s concern was more with those who had paid to come.

“I think it was unlucky a bit too with all the red flags,” the Asotn Martin driver said. “I feel for the fans because they paid, I guess, for expensive tickets for the grandstand and they don’t see action. So I’m sorry for them.”

The timings of the race and quali mean it is FP2 that is the most important of all the practice sessions this weekend and Alonso said it was the only one that “really matters.”

“It is important obviously, here in Abu Dhabi, only the FP2 really matters because [it is at] the track temperature that we qualify and race and we didn’t have FP2.”

Aston Martin cannot afford to sit back though with an 11-point gap separating them and McLaren.

“We will try everything,” Alonso said. “Obviously, there are a good number of points that we need to recover but you know, anything can happen.

“As we saw in the last two events, anyone can have a DNF or safety car or something like that. So we will try our best to fight until the last lap and we’ll see what we can do.”

