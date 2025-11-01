Fernando Alonso drops ‘take advantage’ warning after FIA team radio request

If you can’t beat them, join them is the mentality which Fernando Alonso has hinted at adopting after the Mexican Grand Prix.

Alonso was left frustrated over what he saw as unjustifiable corner cutting from rivals at the start of the race, and later asked the FIA stewards over team radio, tongue in cheek, whether he could join in. With no penalties handed out, Alonso suggested that he may “take advantage” of a comparable situation in future.

Fernando Alonso: ‘Maybe next time we’ll take advantage’

Various cars throughout the pack failed to make the opening chicane in Mexico. The closest to Alonso to go off were Carlos Sainz and Liam Lawson, who collided and took to the run-off. They returned to the track ahead of Alonso, though Lawson later retired his Racing Bulls car due to the damage sustained.

“So I had a good start, in front of Sainz and some other people, they miss Turn 2, and they are three cars in front,” Alonso quickly highlighted over team radio.

“I mean, it’s very unfair that I’m in this position, after making the corners.”

The FIA stewards did not move to take action on any of the Turn 1 incidents, with Alonso returning to the radio later in the race, quipping: “Question for the race direction, can I cut the Turn 2 and 3, and pass like they do? Or, I stay on track better?”

Alonso re-addressed the topic post-race when he spoke with DAZN.

“The start was good, but just like in Austin, people go off track, cut the circuit, and gain three or four positions while the FIA looks the other way,” he said.

“It’s a shame because I think I made a good start, took risks by braking late into Turn 1, even at the risk of losing part of the front wing, but in the end it’s useless because people cut the first three corners.”

With that in mind, Alonso suggested that while he is not about to go cutting corners intentionally, he may “take advantage” the next time that rivals create a situation like seen in Mexico.

Fernando Alonso F1 2025 stats via PlanetF1.com

“You’re allowed to cut a corner if you can’t make it through the track, and sometimes you have to take an escape route to avoid contact — that’s permitted,” he said. “But what’s not allowed is going flat-out and gaining three or four positions; normally you have to give those back.

“Today, the FIA probably had more information and decided it wasn’t necessary to return them, so maybe next time we’ll take advantage of a similar situation and hopefully be on the other side. But always trying to do our best and stay within the track limits.”

